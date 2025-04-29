Family-run Forfar printing retailer back open for business after closing last summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family-run printing retailer is back open for business in Forfar after closing its doors last summer.

Forfar Photo Shop, a PHOTO by Fujifilm retailer, located on 177 East High Street in Forfar, had been serving the local community with printing and photo services for 40 years before it closed its doors last summer.

Now with a new owner also within the family, Craig Robertson has reopened the store with a new lease of life, providing a boost to the Forfar high street and local community.

Craig, a former oil and gas worker, retired from his manufacturing career in 2020 following a stress induced heart attack. Realising he wasn’t ready for retirement, he started picking up shifts in Forfar Photo Shop, which his brother Bruce opened 40 years ago, before passing it on to other family members.

Having extensive knowledge of the store and its customers as well as believing in the importance of an in-person service, Craig decided to reopen Forfar Photo Shop in December 2024.

Craig said: ““I retired from the oil industry in 2020 after having a heart attack due to stress. I had a year or two out and decided I’m not quite ready to retire.

“The shop had been my brother’s business for 35 years – he sold it to his son-in-law about nine years ago, and it was closed for a bit last summer.

“I’d helped him out for a couple of years because he had young kids and his wife works shifts. As a result, I knew the business well and that it was quite busy. It was a shame when it was shut so I decided to reopen it.

“I opened up in December and it’s been doing really well. I’m pleased to be getting all the old customers back and new ones too.

“I’m currently speaking to a local school to run a competition for students to help get them into the world of photography and showcase their skills as well as bring them into the store.”

To encourage people to print their pictures, Craig strives to offer a personalised service to help customers choose the right size and format that will allow their image to shine – all on their local high street.

Craig added: “I’m trying to encourage people into the business by showing them they’re getting a personal service. That I can assist them, I can do it all for them.

“If it’s not right, we can adjust it and change it which is something you don’t get online — you upload your photographs and you get back what you get.

“My goal is to be the go-to Forfar expert to help the community print their memories and continue the family business for years to come.”

Forfar Photo Shop offers a range of photo printing services in-store using the latest technology by Fujifilm. PHOTO by Fujifilm retailers offer a wide range of services – such as personalised gifts to restoring old and damaged photos, and professional printing. Fujifilm has been supporting local business owners since 1996 and boasts independent retail partners throughout the UK and Ireland, from Nottingham to Newhaven.

To find out more about Forfar Photo Shop, please visit the website.