Experts reveal why ‘Revenge Quitting’ may harm your career

Revenge quitting has been quickly increasing in popularity in 2025, especially with Gen Z, with employees leaving their jobs without warning to take a stand against toxic workplaces, burnout and lack of priority for their mental health.

Although toxic employers should not get away with this treatment, leaving your job with an abrupt exit may harm you more than your employer.

Because of this, Mark Rothwell, CEO, Hiring Hub has offered some key advice to workers on how to leave your workplace in the right way, and how ‘revenge quitting’ could damage your career.

Future contacts: One of the most important reasons to avoid revenge quitting is that it may cause you to leave your workplace on bad terms. Although you may want to avoid working with a manager that has treated you badly in any future jobs, it is important that your colleagues don’t have any ‘bad blood’ with you. You may run into them when looking for any future opportunities, and if you have left abruptly, leaving the workload with them, they may not want to recommend you for another job.

Leaving your job abruptly can have major consequences

Leave on good terms: Try to leave your job on good terms. Feeling emotional about how you have been treated at work, whether that be increased workload or micro-managing, is hard to avoid, however, pent up frustration may only affect your future, rather than the future of the employer.

Value your exit interview: Usually an exit interview is put in place on your last week of employment after you have handed in your notice, and will usually be led by your HR representative. Instead of going on sick leave or not turning up at your place of work, continue working and write down everything you feel has attributed to you wanting to leave your job. You can then offer valuable feedback to the business to hopefully prevent anybody else at the business having a similar experience.

Use job review websites: If you feel that your feedback at your exit interview will be ignored, or if you were not even offered one, there are job review websites where you can lead feedback. However, this comes with some advice. Try not to write your review from an emotional standpoint. Bullet point your reasons for leaving in a constructive manner. You will not be helping any future employees of that business if you seem ‘bitter’.

Have options before you leave: Revenge quitting is often abrupt. However, it is so important to ensure you have a contingency plan. Try to channel your frustration into looking for another job before quitting. Don’t let a bad manager or negative work experience affect your finances.

Revenge quitting could harm your career in the future.

Explaining why you left in an interview: When in an interview, it is vital that you approach the reasons why you left your previous job carefully.End everything with a positive, no matter what the question is. For example, “My previous role felt like it wasn’t the right fit for me personally, but that means that it has given me the opportunity to see which business would be the perfect place for me to thrive. I believe this is that place from my research.”

Key responses to use in an interview to explain why you left your previous job: “My key goal has always been to improve and learn, but unfortunately my previous role didn’t have the space for me to grow within my abilities”

“I want to ensure I am the best at what I do, my previous company didn’t allow that unfortunately”

“The challenges from my previous role has really highlighted where my strengths lie, and why I thrive in a team environment”