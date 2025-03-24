Entries are now open for the annual Scottish Thistle Awards

Tourism businesses across Angus can now put themselves forward for this year’s VisitScotland Scottish Thistle Awards.

Entries are now open for awards including Best Hotel Experience, Best Eating Experience, Best Pub/Bar and Best Visitor Attraction and more.

For over 30 years, the Scottish Thistle Awards have showcased individual businesses, people and partnership working. They have become an annual celebration of excellence, collaboration and innovation within one of the country’s most important sectors.

Delivered by VisitScotland in partnership with regional awards programmes, the Scottish Thistle Awards combines five regional awards and a national final.

​Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa in Dundee won Best Hotel Experience at last year’s national final.

Last year there were more than 700 entries from across the country, culminating in the crowning of 19 national winners at a ceremony in Glasgow in November.

At the Central and East Thistle Awards, Newton Farm Holidays & Tours near Forfar was recognised as the regional winner for Best Outdoor Adventure, and the Barrelman in Dundee was named Best Bar or Pub.

Since the start of March, people across the area have been invited to nominate businesses, individuals and events they think deserve recognition. While businesses and events must formally enter to be eligible for an award, the nomination process allows members of the public to show appreciation to those they think have earned an accolade. The deadline for entries is April 28.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland destination development director, said: “Individuals and businesses across Dundee and Angus’s tourism sector have an exciting opportunity to be recognised and celebrated through The Scottish Thistle Awards. They deserve to be acknowledged for all the brilliant work they do to make the region and Scotland such a fantastic place to visit and stay.

“By winning a Scottish Thistle Award, tourism businesses are held up as the best in the country, joining a prestigious roll of honour. It recognises those working in the sector for the positive impact they bring to the country and our communities. Tourism and events are vital to Dundee and Angus. I would call on those working in this region’s industry to get their entries in and showcase the incredible people and places in our area.”

Responsible tourism is at the heart of the Scottish Thistle Awards, supporting the aim for Scotland to be recognised globally as a leader in this field.

Regional winners for Central, East and the West will be announced at two regional finals in September.

Winners from all five regional awards, which also include the Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards (HITA) the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards (ACSTA) and the South of Scotland Thistle Awards (delivered in partnership with the South of Scotland Destination Alliance and supported by South of Scotland Enterprise) go on to compete at the Scottish Thistle Award national ceremony in November.

Further information at www.scottishthistleawards.co.uk.