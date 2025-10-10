Danish company chooses Montrose for production site

Danish materials technology company Y-MatTec A/S has announced the Port of Montrose as its preferred location for a DNV-certified grout production facility in the UK.

The facility will supply the company’s DNV type-approved structural grouts, used in offshore wind turbine foundations, directly into the UK market.

This announcement marks a key milestone in Y-MatTec’s exploration of UK-based manufacturing, which aims to strengthen the offshore wind supply chain by offering shorter delivery routes, cost efficiencies, and reduced shelf-life risks during foundation installations.

Montrose has positioned itself as a hub for the energy transition, while Y-MatTec brings deep expertise in grout innovation and offshore wind project delivery, with the collaboration reflecting a shared ambition to support the UK’s growing leadership in offshore wind.

Y-MatTec’s interest in the UK market has been supported by Scottish Development International (SDI), with help to access inward investment.

Elo Yde, CEO of Y-MatTec A/S, said: “Announcing Montrose as our preferred location reflects Y-MatTec’s strong intent to support the UK’s offshore wind sector.

"Localising production in Scotland will offer real benefits in terms of cost, quality, and logistics.”

Tom Hutchison, Montrose Port Authority CEO added: “Being selected as Y-MatTec’s preferred location underlines our growing role in the offshore wind supply chain and our commitment to enabling the UK’s energy transition.”