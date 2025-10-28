CRC Evans leads innovation to accelerate low-carbon infrastructure and the energy transition

CRC Evans, a global leader in welding and coating for energy and infrastructure, hosted an event last week at its Kintore facility to explore the challenges and solutions shaping the energy transition.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, “Challenges, Solutions and Lessons Learned in the Welding of Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Pipelines” was co-hosted with United Infrastructure. It bought professionals across pipeline design, engineering, and operations for expert-led sessions on technical insights, project experiences, and innovations in hydrogen and carbon capture projects.

Paul McShane, President EMEAA at CRC Evans, opened the event by highlighting the company’s 90-year legacy of innovation, and called for greater industry collaboration to accelerate progress toward net zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expert presentations were delivered by CRC Evans’ Calum MacLean, Vinay Baburao, and Dr. Rick Hill, alongside Jim Blanchard, Partnering and New Business Director at United Infrastructure. Topics included advanced welding techniques, material innovations, digital project delivery platforms, and insights from a live and upcoming Carbon Capture pipeline project.

Image from the Kintore event

The event attracted a broad mix of attendees from across the UK energy sector, including leading designers and major UK operators.

Craig Roberts, Sales Manager for CRC Evans’ Renewables and Infrastructure Division, said: "The path to net zero cannot be walked alone, which is why we brought our top minds in digital, standards, and design to show what’s possible when we collaborate, share ideas and find real solutions.

“This kind of collaboration is exactly what we need to drive the energy transition and build low-carbon infrastructure - the path to net zero depends on this level of collaboration and knowledge sharing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presentations were followed by live demonstrations, giving attendees a first-hand look at CRC Evans’ cutting-edge technology and capabilities in action.

Jim Blanchard, United Infrastructure’s Partnering and New Business Director, said: "Being part of this event gave us a rare chance to showcase how collaboration and innovation are tackling the toughest pipeline challenges head-on. It’s about turning cutting-edge ideas into real infrastructure that powers the energy transition, and that’s what makes days like this truly exciting."

As a global specialist in welding and coating, CRC Evans combines proven expertise, innovative technologies, and unmatched reach to deliver complex energy and infrastructure projects worldwide.

This event reinforces CRC Evans’ commitment to supporting the energy transition by delivering cutting-edge, reliable, and sustainable pipeline solutions.