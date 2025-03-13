There could there be a hidden fortune in your loose change 🧐

A Beatrix Potter 50p coin is being sold for £25,000 due to a rare minting error

The error involves a lump of metal on Peter Rabbit’s foot, noticed by the owner

The Royal Mint issued nearly 20 million Peter Rabbit 50p coins in 2017

Such minting errors are rare but can make coins valuable to collectors

The likelihood of finding a similar error in your change is low but not impossible

A commemorative 50p coin is being sold for 50,000 times its value due to a small error spotted by its sharp-eyed owner.

Royal Mint issued nearly 20 million Peter Rabbit 50p coins in 2017 as part of a series celebrating the beloved children's author Beatrix Potter.

These coins are not typically considered rare and are usually worth only a few pounds, as many are still in circulation.

But one owner from Dereham, Norfolk, put theirs up for sale online at £25,000. It was listed for £25,086.72, with the buyer required to pay £8.95 for postage and accept a no returns or refunds policy.

So just why is this particular coin commanding such a high asking price? And what are the chances that you might have one in your own loose change? Here is everything you need to know.

Why is this particular coin rare?

This commemorative Beatrix Potter coin was put up for sale after the owner noticed a metal lump protruding from Peter Rabbit’s foot.

The seller's listing reads: "Peter rabbit 50p 2017 coin. I believe this is an error, can't find anything similar online. There is a lump of metal attached to the foot as seen in the photo.

“I've taken a photo of one of my regular Peter rabbit 50ps to compare. Any questions please message me."

(Photo: eBay) | eBay

How likely is it that I will have one in my wallet?

The presence of 'extra' metal or lumps on UK coins is relatively uncommon but not unheard of. These types of errors generally occur during the minting process when something goes wrong with the machinery or the coins are handled improperly.

The dies used to stamp the coin might have a flaw or damage, causing extra metal to be transferred to the coin’s surface.

Sometimes, a coin may not be struck cleanly, leading to excess metal being pushed out of the design. This could be due to incorrect pressure or a misalignment in the machinery.

Issues like debris or worn-out dies could also cause metal to be stuck to the coin during production, leading to lumps or raised areas. And in rare cases, a coin could be struck multiple times, creating irregularities or extra metal.

While these types of minting errors are rare, they do occur from time to time. They are most commonly found among collectors or enthusiasts who actively seek out coins with unusual characteristics.

As a result, the likelihood you casually having a similarly rare coin in your wallet is relatively low.

Most people don't inspect their coins for errors, and these pieces usually don't get much attention unless they’re spotted by someone who knows what to look for.

That said, if you regularly check your change or have a keen interest in numismatics - the study or collection of coins, banknotes, and other forms of currency - it's possible to come across a coin with a similar error.

The rarity of such coins can make them highly valuable to collectors, though the chances of finding one by accident remain slim.

Have you ever found an unusual or rare coin in your change? Let us know in the comments - your loose change might be worth more than you think!