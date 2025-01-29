Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 136 branches across Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland

The closures will take place between May 2025 and March 2026

The move is part of the bank's strategy to cut costs and accelerate its shift to digital banking services

Customers can still access in-person banking at any branch within the group

Lloyds blamed a shift from in-person banking to mobile services as the reason for the closures

A major British banking group is set to close 136 more high street bank branches as part of its strategy to reduce costs and increase digitisation.

The closures announced by Lloyds Banking Group will include 61 Lloyds branches, 61 Halifax branches, and 14 Bank of Scotland branches, with the shutdowns scheduled between May 2025 and March 2026.

Locations include Bristol, Manchester, Cardiff, London, and Edinburgh. See below for the full list of branches closing, and the dates on which they are expected to shut.

Lloyds has said that all workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.

The announcement follows a recent shake-up in Lloyds' branch network, allowing customers of Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland to access in-person banking services at any of the group’s locations.

Lloyds attributed the closures to the ongoing shift from in-person banking to mobile services. Earlier this month, the company revealed plans to shut offices in Dunfermline, Scotland and in Liverpool, impacting more than 1,000 workers.

A spokesperson for the business said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.

But rural areas, in particular, often face challenges with poor broadband or mobile signal, making online banking difficult to access.

The spokesperson added: “Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches.

“Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requires banks and building societies to ensure communities still have access to cash and basic banking services when branches close.

This may include installing ATMs or creating banking hubs in Post Offices where basic banking services can be accessed.

The full list of Lloyds Bank branch closures:

Biggleswade - November 5, 2025

Bishop Auckland - May 8, 2025

Blandford - November 10, 2025

Bolton Farnworth - May 28, 2025

Bridgnorth - May 20, 2025

Brigg - March 5, 2026

Bristol Bishopsworth - November 6, 2025

Bristol Clifton - May 21, 2025

Bristol Patchway - May 28, 2025

Bromsgrove - May 7, 2025

Bury - October 21, 2025

Cardiff Whitchurch - May 29, 2025

Caterham - March 5, 2026

Chard - November 11, 2025

Coventry Foleshill - November 4, 2025

Dorchester - June 19, 2025

Dunstable - November 4, 2025

East Grinstead - November 12, 2025

Falmouth - November 13, 2025

Feltham - November 4, 2025

Ferndown - November 17, 2025

Fulham - May 27, 2025

Glossop - March 9, 2026

Godalming - May 29, 2025

Herne Bay - May 21, 2025

Hexham - November 5, 2025

Hornchurch Station Lane - September 11, 2025

Houghton le Spring - March 10, 2026

Hucknall - March 4, 2026

Kidderminster - October 16, 2025

Launceston - May 12, 2025

Leeds Crossgates - October 1, 2025

Leominster - November 18, 2025

Leyland - May 8, 2025

Liverpool Breck Rd - March 4, 2026

Loughton - November 12, 2025

Louth - May 7, 2025

Ludlow - May 20, 2025

Manchester Moston - March 11, 2026

Manchester Newton Heath - November 5, 2025

Margate - May 14, 2025

Pembroke Dock - June 26, 2025

Peterlee Yoden Way - March 3, 2026

Plymstock - November 4, 2025

Pontardawe - November 19, 2025

Pontyclun - May 12, 2025

Prudhoe - May 15, 2025

Rayleigh - May 20, 2025

Seaton - May 7, 2025

Sheffield Woodhouse - March 10, 2026

Shipston-on-Stour - March 11, 2026

Sleaford - March 12, 2026

Southall - October 15, 2025

Southsea - March 9, 2026

Stoke-on-Trent - March 9, 2026

Thornbury Avon - November 6, 2025

Tooting - October 8, 2025

Tunstall - March 9, 2026

Walthamstow - October 22, 2025

Welwyn Garden City - June 11, 2025

Wymondham - March 12, 2026

The full list of Halifax branch closures:

Balham - May 22, 2025

Bangor (N Ireland) - May 29, 2025

Barrow in Furness - September 10, 2025

Bexleyheath - November 6, 2025

Birmingham Bearwood - March 2, 2026

Blackpool Lytham Road - October 29, 2025

Bolton - November 20, 2025

Brentwood - September 10, 2025

Bromsgrove - May 29, 2025

Cannon Street - May 28, 2025

Carmarthen - October 6, 2025

Castleford - September 8, 2025

Cirencester - September 25, 2025

Clapham Junction - October 7, 2025

Crewe - October 14, 2025

Derby East St - October 23, 2025

Eltham - October 29, 2025

Epsom - September 15, 2025

Erdington - September 24, 2025

Felixstowe - June 2, 2025

Fleetwood - June 25, 2025

Folkestone - October 9, 2025

Fulham - May 22, 2025

Gainsborough - June 2, 2025

Hayes - October 6, 2025

Hexham - November 5, 2025

Horsforth - June 3, 2025

Hove - November 10, 2025

Huntingdon - October 30, 2025

Kingsbury - June 2, 2025

Kingswood - October 8, 2025

Launceston - June 3, 2025

Leek - June 4, 2025

Letchworth - June 3, 2025

London Strand - May 8, 2025

Long Eaton - September 18, 2025

Mold - June 5, 2025

Nelson - March 4, 2026

Northwich - September 3, 2025

Omagh - May 19, 2025

Peterlee - March 3, 2026

Pontypridd - September 30, 2025

Rayleigh - May 20, 2025

Rhyl - September 23, 2025

Richmond (Surrey) - September 16, 2025

Sittingbourne - October 15, 2025

Skegness - September 3, 2025

Sleaford - November 6, 2025

Southport - October 7, 2025

St Annes - June 12, 2025

St Austell - May 13, 2025

Stevenage Queensway - January 6, 2026

Telford - October 22, 2025

Walkden - September 25, 2025

Wallasey - September 4, 2025

Waltham Cross - May 27, 2025

Welwyn Garden City - June 11, 2025

Wickford - November 10, 2025

Wilmslow - May 19, 2025

Winton - October 1, 2025

Woolwich - October 1, 2025

The full list of Bank of Scotland branch closures:

Alexandria - March 2, 2026

Annan - March 2, 2026

Barrhead - May 21, 2025

Bishopbriggs - May 21, 2025

Edinburgh Corstorphine West - October 29, 2025

Edinburgh Wester Hailes - May 27, 2025

Helensburgh - March 5, 2026

Kirkintilloch - May 22, 2025

Moffat - October 29, 2025

Peebles - May 27, 2025

Pitlochry - October 30, 2025

Sanquhar - May 28, 2025

Thornhill - November 3, 2025

Uddingston - May 22, 2025

