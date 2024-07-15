Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These savvy tips will help you get ready for the new football season without breaking the bank ⚽

England's defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final shifts focus to the upcoming domestic season

Fans will be wanting to once again embrace the tradition of wearing new football kits to support their teams

But the excitement of a new season often leads to high costs for purchasing kits

Strategic shopping and patience can help fans navigate costs without compromising on support

Classic kits and alternative options offer timeless ways to show team spirit throughout the season

As the heartbreak of England's loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final fades, football fans across the nation are shifting their focus to the return of the Premier League and the EFL.

The excitement of a new season brings with it the tradition of donning the latest football kit to support your beloved domestic team.

The cost of new kits can quickly add up, but supporting your team doesn’t have to break the bank.

With a bit of patience, strategic shopping and a willingness to consider alternatives, you can score great deals on football kits for the new season.

Whether you’re cheering from the stands or your living room, here are some savvy tips to help you save money on football kits for the upcoming season.

Buy last season’s kit

One of the simplest ways to save money is to buy kit from previous seasons. Football clubs often heavily discount last season’s kits to make way for new designs.

While you might miss out on the latest style, you’ll still be showing your support for your team. Plus, the differences between seasons’ kits are often minor, and many fans won’t even notice.

Shop during sales and clearance events

Keep an eye out for sales events and clearance discounts. While these sales may not align with the start of a new season, major sporting goods retailers and official club stores frequently have sales around key times.

These could be the end of the season, Black Friday or Boxing Day etc. Signing up for newsletters from these retailers can also give you access to exclusive discounts and early notifications about sales.

Consider second-hand options

Second-hand football kits are an excellent way to save money while still getting the gear you want.

Websites like eBay, Depop and even local charity shops - especially if your team has “underperformed” in the previous season - can be treasure troves for second-hand kits.

Make sure to check the condition and authenticity of the kit before purchasing. Some sellers offer barely-worn items at a fraction of the original price.

Wait for mid-season sales

Football clubs often release third kits and special edition kits throughout the season, which means mid-season sales are common.

If you’re not in a rush to get the latest kit, waiting for these sales can be a smart strategy. Prices can drop significantly as the season progresses and new releases take the spotlight.

Buy kits without player names

Kits with player names and numbers are usually more expensive than plain ones. If you’re looking to save, consider buying a plain kit and adding the name and number later if you really want to.

This can often be done more cheaply through third-party services.

Invest in classic kits

Classic kits never go out of style and can often be worn season after season. While they might be a bit more expensive upfront, their timeless appeal can save you money in the long run.

Brands like Score Draw offer high-quality retro kits that can be a stylish and unique way to show your support. Just be cautious of counterfeit products, which can be of poor quality and may not support your team financially.

Look for classic designs from reputable retailers or vintage shops.

Join football kit forums and groups

Online communities dedicated to football kits can be valuable resources for finding deals and discounts. Members often share tips on where to find the best prices, and some forums even have sections for buying, selling or trading kits.

Follow your favourite teams and retailers on social media. They often announce exclusive deals and flash sales to their followers. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook can be great platforms for finding these limited-time offers.

Avoid impulse buys

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of a new season and buy the latest kit as soon as it’s released.

But waiting a few weeks can often lead to price drops and better deals. Avoid impulse buys by setting a budget and sticking to it.

As the new football season approaches, we want to hear from you! What strategies do you use to save on football kits? Have you discovered any great deals or tips that others might find helpful? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.