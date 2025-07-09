Competition intensifies for homes in Monifieth

Monifieth’s reputation as a housing hotspot is growing with intense competition to buy homes, local experts say.

Solicitors and estate agents Lindsays say the town is feeling the ripple effects of buyer demand stretching out from Broughty Ferry.

That, they say, is creating a competitive market.

Angela Morrison, a Partner in the Residential Property team at Lindsays in Dundee, said: “The DD5 postcode area is buzzing. Properties there are really sought after.

Angela Morrison, a Partner with Lindsays

“We have lots of people wanting to buy there because of the schools in the area, but also people looking to downsize. Bungalows in particular are really popular.”

Lisa Mannion, a Senior Associate with the firm, added: “There has been a real surge in popularity in homes in Monifieth.

“People who may originally have started looking in Broughty Ferry are realising that this is great too. The property market in the town really hasn’t looked back since after the coronavirus pandemic.”

The latest House Price Index (HPI) statistics for Scotland show that the average house price in Angus was £165,017 in April. Dundee’s was £140,119. Across Scotland, the average property price was £191,000, up 5.8% on last year.

Lisa Mannion, a Senior Associate with Lindsays in Dundee

Across the region, Lindsays is reporting a healthy market with strong demand.

Ms Morrison added: “There's a renewed sense of confidence in the market. This is always a good time of year to consider buying and selling homes.

“The buyers in the strongest position remain those who are ready to move as soon as a deal is completed. Those who try to purchase a property subject to selling their previous home, often find themselves disadvantaged.”

