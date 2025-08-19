Carnoustie hotel listed for pub awards
Run by leading hospitality magazine DRAM, the awards are Scotland’s longest-running celebration of pubs, bars, and the people who make them great. Celebrating their 30th year, they have become the biggest night on the licensed trade calendar.
The Aboukir Hotel Restaurant and Bar has been nominated in two categories - DRAM Community Pub of the Year and HOSPO Manager of the Year, with Pete Harvey making the final shortlist
This year’s winners will be crowned at an Oscar-themed gala in Glasgow, in a night of red carpets, champagne, and high spirits.
From cosy locals to cutting-edge cocktail spots, the competition is fierce, and all eyes are on who will take home the industry’s most prestigious titles.
Publisher, Susan Young, said, “We’re delighted to congratulate all our finalists from across Scotland.
"Thousands of customers have cast their votes to make sure their favourite pubs, bars, restaurants, and bar staff get the recognition they deserve!
“In the midst of the many challenges facing hospitality, these businesses have gone above and beyond to keep their customers happy and that hard work has not gone unnoticed.
"Our mystery shoppers and judges have been full of praise for the outstanding quality of entries and the exceptional service they experienced on their visits.”