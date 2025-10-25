Campaign launched to boost tourism in Angus

The campaign will focus on the ​country’s unique strengths, including its natural beauty. (Pic: Google Maps)

Tourism and event businesses in Dundee and Angus are set to benefit from a new marketing push by VisitScotland, as new figures show the domestic tourism market in Scotland remains unpredictable.

Supported by £2 million in additional funding from the Scottish Government, the activity will target both international and domestic audiences, with a renewed focus on inspiring UK visitors to explore more of Scotland throughout the year.

It comes as the personal financial circumstances of domestic visitors continues to influence their travel behaviour.

New official figures for Dundee and Angus reveal there were an average of 546,000 overnight trips from domestic visitors to the region between 2022 and 2024, and 67,000 overnight trips from international visitors.

To inspire domestic audiences, VisitScotland will work with global travel agency Expedia, as well as influencers and media platforms, to promote the region’s appeal.

The drive will also focus on generating demand for off-season breaks and short stays from overseas visitors, particularly in key markets such as the US and Europe.

Local businesses and event organisers can also benefit from VisitScotland’s year-round Business Support Programme, offering free access to tools and guidance designed to help them grow, innovate, and reach new audiences.

This includes a dedicated digital platform – the Business Support Hub – where users can find details on industry events and access expert articles on topics such as online booking, marketing, customer experience, legislation, sustainability, and responsible practices.

Practical resources are also available on pricing strategies, market expansion, performance tracking, and real-world case studies showcasing tourism and event success stories.

Caroline Warburton, destination development director at VisitScotland, said: “The UK continues to be a vital market, not only for visitor numbers and spending, but for the resilience and sustainability it brings to the sector and wider economy.

"UK visitors are more likely to travel year-round and explore different parts of the country, helping to support local businesses and communities.

“Using the latest data and insight, which shows that wellness remains one of the top reasons for travelling, our marketing approach over the coming year will spotlight the country’s unique strengths, including its natural beauty, unique experiences and warm hospitality to show how a trip to Scotland feeds the mind, body, and soul. ”

Caroline added: “Our Business Support Programme will ensure industry professionals have access to the tools and guidance they need to make the most of this campaign, positioning Scotland as a must-visit, must-return, year-round destination.”

For more information about VisitScotland’s market development activity please visit: www.visitscotland.org/what-we-do/activity/current-campaign/autumn-winter-marketing

For more information on VisitScotland’s Business Support Hub head to www.support.visitscotland.org/