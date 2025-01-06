Business Gateway seeking nominations for inaugural awards

​Hugh Lightbody, Business Gateway chief officer. All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2023. All other rights are reserved. Use in any other context is expressly prohibited without prior permission. No Syndication Permitted.

Business Gateway has announced that nominations are now open for its inaugural Recognition Awards.

The awards will celebrate exemplary service, commitment, and impact made by Business Gateway staff in supporting entrepreneurs and businesses around the country.

Nominations are now being sought from businesses in Angus who have benefitted from the Business Gateway service and would like to acknowledge the positive impact of one (or more) of the team who supported them, whether it was offering invaluable guidance, helping to solve complex challenges, or providing crucial support during key milestones.

Those nominating are being asked to fill out a short form and provide a brief description of how the individual helped them – it could be their business adviser or another member of staff. Nominations can be submitted here.

The deadline for nominations is January 24, when entries will be shortlisted and judged by an expert panel.

The Recognition Awards will take place at Business Gateway’s all-staff conference, which takes place on the February 27 in Edinburgh.

With more than 300 staff located around the country, Business Gateway’s teams are the backbone of Scotland’s business support system.

Available free of charge to anyone looking to progress or grow their business, the service offers virtual and in-person support on everything from turning a hobby into a business to setting up an e-commerce website, to help with tax and budgeting.

Over the past five years alone, Business Gateway has supported nearly 200,000 businesses, including over 50,000 in 2024 alone.

Hugh Lightbody, Chief Officer at Business Gateway, said: “With many businesses facing challenges in our rapidly changing economic environment, the support of our teams has been vital in helping business operators survive, adapt, and grow.

"The Recognition Awards will shine a spotlight on those who play a key role in empowering the local business community.

“Their dedication to helping businesses navigate challenges, reach new milestones, and achieve success is truly commendable.”