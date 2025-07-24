Broadband provider connecting with community over coffee and cake

Scottish independent broadband provider GoFibre is marking a major milestone in Kirriemuir with more than 500 local customers now connected to its ultra-fast full fibre broadband network.

To celebrate, GoFibre is teaming up with Peel Farm Coffee & Crafts to host a community event tomorrow (Friday).

Between 10am and 12.30pm, local residents and businesses who attend and register their interest with GoFibre will be treated to a complimentary coffee and cake in the café. They will also be automatically entered into an exclusive prize draw to win two years’ free broadband.

A well-loved destination, Peel Farm Coffee & Crafts has grown from humble beginnings into a vibrant hub of food, crafts, and rural hospitality.

Residents and businesses can register their interest at Peel Farm tomorrow (Friday). (Pic: Google Maps)

The farm, run by the Fleming family for three generations, was diversified in 1984 by Frances Fleming, who began serving afternoon teas from the farmhouse sun parlour.

Claire Fleming, owner, said: “We’ve always seen Peel Farm as a place for connection - whether that’s over a coffee, a walk, or a shared love of local craft. Partnering with GoFibre for this event feels like a natural fit.”

GoFibre’s investment in Kirriemuir is part of its wider commitment to rural communities. In 2024, through its GoFurther Fund, the company supported dementia charity Kirrie Connections.

This support helped to maintain a safe and creative space for community care.

Reginald Nhliziyo, community engagement executive at GoFibre, said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to Peel Farm on the 25th - it’s a great chance to celebrate local progress, enjoy some cake, and find out more about how full fibre broadband can benefit the community directly.”

Since launching its roll-out across Scotland and Northern England, GoFibre has brought high-speed connectivity to more than 15,000 homes and businesses across Angus, including around 3000 in Kirriemuir alone. This expansion means more residents than ever can enjoy reliable, ultra-fast broadband - perfect for streaming, remote work and everything in between.

Residents in the town and surrounding areas can check the availability of GoFibre’s services by visiting www.gofibre.co.uk/check-availability.