Brechin factory for sale following firm's collapse with loss of 50 jobs

A former blind factory in Brechin has been put on the market after the firm collapsed, leading to 50 members of staff losing their jobs just before Christmas.

A buyer is being sought for the former home of Stevens Scotland. Production at the family-run company ended last year after more than 50 years, with the former bosses blaming the decision on a downturn in UK sales.

They said the company had struggled against reduced consumer spending on homes due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The company’s Denburn Way factory is now on the market, with the price of the property not publicly displayed, but available on application to the seller.

Stevens Scotland moved into the purpose-built premises around 25 years ago.

Commercial property agents Colliers say the 70,379 sq ft building sits on a 2.46-acre site and includes a steel portal frame warehouse and a two-storey office to the front of the main building.

There is also a staff canteen which is part of an extension added in 2006, with a car park opposite.

Stevens Scotland was established in Brechin in 1968 and was bought by the industry giant Hunter Douglas in 2015. The Rotterdam-based business purchased Stevens following a reported turnover of £18 million.

According to the firm's website at the time, the business offered an extensive range of window blinds, systems, and fabrics and are one of the leading manufacturers of internal window blind products in the UK.