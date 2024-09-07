Brechin distillery releases two new small batch whiskies

​Both whiskies are available to buy now.

Brechin's Glencadam Distillery has announced two new cask whiskies as part of its innovative non-age statement collection.

Glencadam Riserva Di Amarone and Glencadam Reserva De Madeira are handcrafted in small batches by Master Distiller Robert Fleming, each being matured in exceptional American oak ex-bourbon casks - true to the distillery’s signature style – before being finished in hand-selected barrels to add new dimension to Glencadam’s classic orchard and tropical fruit flavours.

Glencadam Riserva di Amarone has been matured in the finest Amarone wine casks sourced from Italy to create an opulent entry-level expression. Glencadam Reserva De Madeira, finished in the finest Madeira wine casks sourced from Portugal’s Madeira Islands, is sweet and rounded.

A distillery spokesperson said: “The extension of the NAS collection follows the success of previous cask finish releases, including Glencadam Reserva PX which picked up the Gold Award at the International Wine & Spirits Competition, InternNew ational Spirits Challenge and the Scotch Whisky Masters earlier this year. It was also named the ‘Best Highland Single Malt’ at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards.

​Glencadam Reserva De Madeira is finished in wine casks from Portugal.

“This follows the success of the distillery’s Glencadam Reserva Andalucía Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish. Quickly becoming a firm favourite in the award-winning portfolio, the expression has been awarded a string of impressive accolades since its release.”

The new whiskies are available at select independent and specialist retailers.