Bothy Trading lands major deal with Co-op for launch of whisky in stores

Award-winning Angus drinks producer Bothy Trading has announced a major trade partnership with the Scottish Co-op Group, with Hipflask Spirits and Gunshot Whisky now being stocked in 107 stores across Scotland.

The deal marks the second national retail listing for the Hipflask brand, which also launched last year in select Morrisons stores.

Kim Cameron, Bothy Trading Founder, said: “We created our Hipflask Spirits and Gunshot Whisky ranges to allow us to supply multiple retailers with a market entry lifestyle range while keeping our Gin Bothy and Rum Bothy ranges to more independent retailers.

“This strategy has allowed us to compete with national brands and we are excited to see how these brands can now grow.

​Bothy Trading founder Kim Cameron with some of the company’s Gunshot Whisky.

"Our team has already visited over half the Co-op stores, from Skye to Stirling, to support the national rollout and strengthen local relationships."

Bothy Trading was founded by Kim Cameron and began with her original spirit, Gin Bothy.

What started as a small-batch spirit made using traditional methods and local ingredients has grown into one of Scotland’s leading drinks brands, selling more than 70,000 units annually around the world.

Today, Gin Bothy sits alongside Hipflask Spirits, Gunshot Whisky, The Jam Bothy, Bothy Butter, and the upcoming Bothy Distillery, set to open in Glen Prosen later this year, as part of the Bothy Trading portfolio.

The Co-op range kicks off with Hipflask’s Raspberry Gin Liqueur and Gunshot Whisky, with Morrisons stocking Hipflask Blackcurrant Vodka, and the two-star Great Taste Sloe Bramble Gin

Kim added: “While Gin Bothy will always be where our journey began, expanding into whisky and product development that embraces Scotland’s natural larder was a natural evolution for us.

"Both Hipflask Spirits and Gunshot Whisky won Great Taste Awards and an IWSC medal in 2024 and so we’re excited to for more opportunities for people to try them for themselves.”

For more information about Hipflask Spirits and Gunshot Whisky, visit www.bothydistillery.co.uk.