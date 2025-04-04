Best Western Hotels hosts 1,200 hoteliers at inaugural global conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of hoteliers from across the globe gathered in Palma de Mallorca for BWH Hotels first ever Pan European Convention.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event brought 1,200 hoteliers together to share their expertise and perspective on the big questions today’s hoteliers face.

Attendees participated in workshops on topics ranging from cybersecurity and digital marketing to wellness in hospitality. The aim of the conference was to foster international collaboration and reinforce BWH Hotels' commitment to global growth and partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larry Cuculic, President and CEO of BWH Hotels, said: “As a global hospitality leader, we are dedicated to delivering best-in-class experiences for our guests, hoteliers, and associates.

BWH Hotel conference panel

“Our time in Mallorca was an opportunity to reflect on the evolution of our company and strategise on how we will continue to elevate our hotels across diverse markets - while remaining true to our core mission.”

Ron Pohl, President of WorldHotels and International Operations for BWH Hotels, said: “The passion and expertise of our partners helps drive our international expansion, allowing us to enter new markets and redefine excellence in hospitality.

“Together, we will continue to achieve remarkable success worldwide."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests at the event attended presentations and panels featuring top industry experts on market trends, sustainability and the impact of AI on the hospitality industry. There was also an international CEO panel discussion featuring BWH Hotels GB’s CEO Tim Rumney.

With more than 4,300 hotels in 100 countries and territories worldwide, BWH Hotels offers development opportunities for developers and guests in every market, as each brand offers its own personality and style.

For more information, visit www.joinbwhhotels.co.uk