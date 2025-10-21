Arbroath's new Home Bargains store to open this weekend

Discount retailer Home Bargains is set to open its second shop this weekend, having invested around £10 million in the new facility.

‘Arbroath 2’, located on Dundee Road Retail Park, which will be officially opened at 8am on Saturday (October 25).

As one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, the company is creating 50 new jobs with the new store, with 35 of these being new hires.

The new store will complement the existing Arbroath shop, in Abbeygate Shopping Centre, and over 600 outlets across the UK.

​The new store at Dundee Road Retail Park.

Paul Beatham, the new Arbroath 2 store manager, said: “Opening this new store is a proud moment for our team.

"We’re passionate about what we do and can’t wait to share that with our customers in Arbroath. This launch represents our continued commitment to growth and to delivering the best possible shopping experience”

The 21,356 sq ft store, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food. The Arbroath 2 store will also be home to a Home Bargains bakery and garden centre.

With more than five million customers each week, Home Bargains is one of the country’s best-loved discount retailers, stocking top-quality branded goods at low prices.

Home Bargains is one of the UK’s fastest-growing discount retailers, and is currently opening stores at the rate of around 50 per year.