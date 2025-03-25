Arbroath's branch of Santander to close its doors permanently in June

High street bank Santander is closing its Arbroath branch later this year as part of a programme of 95 closures across the UK.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means that anyone wishing to conduct business in-branch will have to travel to Dundee or Perth.

The group has said, however, that it will be recruiting 95 new community bankers in the locations where it is shutting branches and hopes to redeploy some of the affected workers into these jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spanish-owned banking giant said it was shutting the branches from June, while also cutting hours across 36 sites and switching 18 to be counter-free in moves impacting on more than a third of its 444-strong network. In total, around 750 jobs are at risk of redundancy. The company will be left with 349 branches across the UK after the overhaul, which will include 290 full-service sites as well as five so-called work cafes.

​Santander’s Arbroath branch will close on June 17. (Wallace Ferrier)

The Arbroath branch will close on June 17.

Arbroath MP Stephen Gethins said he has been in touch with the company to raise the closure.

He said: “I have written to Santander to convey my dismay over this decision, have asked them to reflect on the decision and to meet with me to discuss this further.

“I look forward to meeting them soon and explaining the importance of local banking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santander said the raft of changes are due to a "a rapid movement of customers choosing to do their banking digitally".

It added digital transactions had increased by just under two thirds since 2019, with a similar drop for transactions in branches.

A Santander UK spokesman said: “As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future.

"Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance.”

He added: “Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers.”