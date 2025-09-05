Arbroath-based family firm joins NorDan Group

An Arbroath-based business has been taken over in a deal with one of Europe’s leading window and door manufacturers.

A majority stake in Esk Glazing has been acquired by NorDan UK, part of the NorDan Group, which has expanded its operations in Northeast Scotland.

Headquartered in Livingston, with offices in Aberdeen and Inverness, the company has operated across the region since 1981.This increased capacity will enable faster project turnaround, broader service coverage and stronger local responsiveness, further strengthening NorDan’s presence across public, residential, and commercial sectors.

Founded in 1974 by Eric Irons and now led by his son Craig Irons, Esk Glazing has built a strong reputation for supplying quality windows, doors, conservatories, and bespoke stained-glass design. With its recently refurbished headquarters and expanded trade centre, alongside its strong expert team of 35+ staff, NorDan has said the move will deliver even greater efficiency, choice and service to clients across Scotland.

​Craig Greenwood and Craig Irons shake on the deal, which will see Esk Glazing be part of the Livingston-based business.

Craig Greenwood, NorDan UK managing director, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Esk Glazing into the NorDan Group. Their deep regional roots, reputation for quality, shared values around sustainability and service make this an ideal partnership. Together, we strengthen capacity across Scotland while maintaining local knowledge and responsiveness.”

Mr Irons will still retain a significant shareholding to help maintain continuity and customer relationships.

He said: “This partnership marks a new chapter for Esk Glazing. We’re proud of our heritage and culture, and joining NorDan allows us to broaden our product range and technical resources—while preserving the personal, people-focused service our customers know and trust.” Tore Rasmussen, NorDan Group chairman, added: "Esk and NorDan share a family-run, people-focused approach, and with NorDan also approaching a milestone on its 100th anniversary in 2026, this acquisition strengthens our presence in Scotland."