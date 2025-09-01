Angus restaurants enjoy success in this year's Food Awards Scotland
Andreou’s Bistro in Arbroath won Best Mediterranean Establishment, while Montrose institution Roo’s Leap was Recognised for Excellence in the Best World Cuisine category.
Organised by Oceanic Awards, for the last decade they have been an annual celebration of Scotland’s top culinary hotspots.
These awards shine a spotlight on the dedication, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit of restaurant owners and teams across the country who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional service and experiences to their communities.
This year’s event took place recently at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central and saw top professionals come together to celebrate their achievements.
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for The 11th Food Awards Scotland, praised the quality of all of this year’s entries.
He said: “We’re honoured to once again spotlight the country’s top food establishments and businesses.
"This year’s finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.
“These businesses shortlisted for this year’s awards reflect the resilience and creativity of the entrepreneurs, employees and managers who are always ensure the best possible experience for their customers.
“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”