Angus resort offers a unique swim and sauna experience

​The new facilities offer a unique experience, set in the heart of the Angus countryside.

An Angus business has launched a new combined swimming and sauna facility, which is offering a one-of-a-kind experience in the Angus countryside.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort will now be able to swim outdoors in a spring water-fed, heart-shaped pond then cosy up in a wood-fired sauna which has a large window, offering stunning views of the water and the hills beyond.

The resort has partnered with Fife-based Wild Scottish Sauna to create the new addition, One of its former fishing ponds has been transformed into the swimming area, while the mobile sauna can be hired for exclusive or shared use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Libby Sutherland, partner at Forbes of Kingennie, said the new experience would appeal to both locals and visitors to the resort.

She said: “We are so excited to have joined forces with Wild Scottish Sauna to create a visitor experience that is truly unique, and have created an invigorating swimming space that’s like no other. After a refreshing dip in the pond, which is fed by clean water from a spring, it feels amazing to heat up in the sauna.

“Both saunas and wild swimming have many documented benefits to health and well-being so we hope the new swim and sauna offering will bring day visitors from the Dundee area as well as further afield. It will also add to the overall experience to our guests who travel from far and wide to stay in our lakeside and woodland lodges.”

Libby added: “Guests can also make a day of it and enjoy our leisure facilities or relax over coffee and lunch coffee while catching up with friends or making the most of some peace and quiet away from hustle and bustle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Craig-Gentles, co-founder of Wild Scottish Sauna, said stepping into a sauna provides a blissful escape from the outside world.

“Known for their ability to promote relaxation and reduce stress, saunas offer an array of health benefits that make them an excellent addition to a wellness routine,” she said. “We are thrilled to have partnered with Forbes of Kingennie to bring a sauna to its new experience.

“As well having detoxifying effects on the body, saunas have been shown to improve cardiovascular health, with benefits such as increased blood flow and improved circulation.

“This effect can be beneficial for your heart, as it helps lower blood pressure and enhances overall cardiovascular function. Regular sessions in a sauna such as the one here at Forbes of Kingennie can contribute to a healthier heart and reduce the risk of various cardiovascular conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saunas offer numerous benefits, which can include easing pain, reducing stress and improving cardiovascular health, alongside relaxation.

Outdoor Swimmer’s 2021 Trends in Outdoor Swimming Report also identified a growing recognition of the importance of swimming outside for mental and physical health and for general well-being.

Bookings are now being taken for the sauna on Thursdays through to Sundays, but advance booking is not needed for swimming.

For more information, visit https://forbesofkingennie.co.uk/wild-scottish-saunas-in-dundee