Angus hotels take top spots at annual industry awards
At the ceremony for the Innis and Gunn Prestige Hotel Awards he Glenesk Country House Hotel and Spa in Edzell came away with two – the coveted Four Star Hotel North and the Best Independently Owned Hotel awards.
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa, meanwhile, won the Best Spa/Golf Hotel.
Finalists from all over Scotland attended the ceremony which was hosted by comedial and television personality Des Clarke and saw the cream of the hospitality industry attend.
Awards director Warren Paul’s company, Paramount Creative, operates across multiple industries throughout Europe, with rigorous nomination, voting and judging procedures to ensure only the very best are recognised.
He said: “It’s fantastic for us to see very senior bosses from hotels across the country here in person introducing their future generations to us, and demonstrating just how important and impactful these awards can be.
"They’re all the very best operators in Scotland, delivering amazing service and much-needed escape from the rigours of modern life.
“We all need time out to rest, recover, recharge – especially right now – so our world-class, in fact world-beating hospitality industry should be celebrated and shouted from the rooftops.
"I really wish the powers that be would support and help the hard-working people who give up their weekends, days and nights to offer the rest of us all sorts of amazing breaks and escapes."