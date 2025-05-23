Angus hotels take top spots at annual industry awards

Two Angus hotels were among the winners at the ‘Oscars of the hotel world’ which were presented recently.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the ceremony for the Innis and Gunn Prestige Hotel Awards he Glenesk Country House Hotel and Spa in Edzell came away with two – the coveted Four Star Hotel North and the Best Independently Owned Hotel awards.

Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa, meanwhile, won the Best Spa/Golf Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finalists from all over Scotland attended the ceremony which was hosted by comedial and television personality Des Clarke and saw the cream of the hospitality industry attend.

​The Glenesk Hotel brought home two awards. (Google Maps)

Awards director Warren Paul’s company, Paramount Creative, operates across multiple industries throughout Europe, with rigorous nomination, voting and judging procedures to ensure only the very best are recognised.

He said: “It’s fantastic for us to see very senior bosses from hotels across the country here in person introducing their future generations to us, and demonstrating just how important and impactful these awards can be.

"They’re all the very best operators in Scotland, delivering amazing service and much-needed escape from the rigours of modern life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all need time out to rest, recover, recharge – especially right now – so our world-class, in fact world-beating hospitality industry should be celebrated and shouted from the rooftops.

"I really wish the powers that be would support and help the hard-working people who give up their weekends, days and nights to offer the rest of us all sorts of amazing breaks and escapes."