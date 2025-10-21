Angus employers called to support Scottish Careers Week

Angus employers are being urged to get involved in Scottish Careers Week from November 10 to 14.

Events and activities are set to take place across the area next month to support the campaign, co-ordinated by Scotland’s skills agency, Skills Development Scotland.

Scottish Careers Week aims to highlight the range of industries, career paths and opportunities across the country, alongside the support available to help people of all ages realise their potential.

Under the banner of ‘Shape the Future’, this year’s campaign builds on the success of last year’s, which saw 190 schools involved, 290 events and over 800 employers taking part across Scotland.

In Angus SDS and a range of partners such as other career support services, local employers, learning providers and employability groups will be running activities in schools and community venues across the country, including careers fairs and online info sessions for all ages.

SDS is asking local businesses to get behind the campaign in order to showcase their industry and highlight any career opportunities.

Employers can host their own events, get involved with partnership activity or offer support through Marketplace - an online tool schools and colleges access through the My World of Work website to search for opportunities posted by employers, such as workshops, talks, workplace visits or placements.

Launching the Scottish Careers Week 2025 campaign, Higher and Further Education Minister Ben Macpherson, said: “Scottish Careers Week helps to showcase the range of industries that there are in Scotland, along with the training and support available to enable individuals of all ages to achieve their career goals and potential.

A range of activities and events will take place across Angus to support Scottish Careers Week.

“The week is a chance for employers and careers teams to promote the exciting opportunities that there are across the country and connect with the next generation of talent about the range of services available.

“Particularly in an ever-changing world, it is so important to recognise and build upon the benefits that Scotland’s careers services provide to individuals, employers, communities and the economy."

As the national organisation that connects employers with education, Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) will be involved in a range of local activities to support the campaign.

DYW representatives and co-ordinators in schools will link up with other partners including SDS and employers to hold events like careers fairs and information sessions.

Elma Murray CBE, Vice-Chair of the DYW Employers Forum and Co-Chair of the Career Services Collaborative said: “The DYW’s priority is to make it easier for employers to connect with young people in schools across Scotland. Scottish Careers Week is a fantastic platform that supports our work, and a chance to deliver more inspirational activities with partners and businesses to help young people prepare for the world of work.

“We welcome more employers to get involved in the campaign to raise awareness of the wide range of careers available across all sectors.”

SDS works with partners to offer an all-age careers service, with professionally qualified careers advisers in every state school in Scotland and operating from a network of community locations and SDS centres nationwide.

Head of Careers Information Advice and Guidance Operations at SDS, Dave McCallum, said: “Scottish Careers Week represents the perfect platform to showcase the community delivery, collaboration and innovation of careers services in every community in Scotland.

“We are excited to connect with more customers, strengthen partnerships, and celebrate our collective impact during the week and beyond.”

Employers can volunteer their support through Marketplace by visiting a dedicated page on the SDS website.

To register an activity or event during Scottish Careers Week or to find out what’s on so far visit www.myworldofwork.co.uk/scottish-careers-week.

Go to skillsdevelopmentscotland.co.uk/contact-sds to find your local career service, or call an SDS careers adviser on our national helpline at 0800 917 8000.