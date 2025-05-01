Angus distillery offers a rare opportunity for whisky lovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Angus business has launched a new investment programme and ‘Legacy Club’ for whisky connoisseurs.

The two initiatives, run by Bothy Distillery, the latest venture by Bothy Trading, offer a rare opportunity to invest in one of just 140 unique casks and become part an exclusive membership.

The first legal distillery in the Angus Glens for over a century will produce Glen Prosen Single Malt. Each edition will be crafted using traditional methods and carefully monitored by the distillery’s renowned Master Blender Ron Welsh,.

Investors can choose from quarter casks (125ltrs), Bourbon first barrel casks (200ltrs), Bourbon Hogshead casks (250ltrs), and Sherry Hogshead casks (250ltrs). Cask prices range from £3500 to £7000.

​Kim Cameron, founder of Bothy Trading, which has established the Glen Prosen Distillery.

A Certificate of Ownership and a bespoke cask nameplate will be displayed at the distillery. As the whisky matures, investors will be invited to visit the Glen Prosen premises for personalised tastings and have the option to fill their own cask.

Mr Welsh said: “It’s an extremely rare opportunity to be involved in the making of a single malt from the ground up. Every cask is the start of a long maturation process. To own one means following the spirit as it develops, understanding how time, wood and environment shape its character.”

The legacy club offers a 10-year membership that includes an exclusive 70cl bottling, priority access to new releases and a permanent engraving on the Legacy Club wall at the Distillery’s Keeper’s Cottage. Membership costs £995 and is available to enthusiasts interested in supporting the distillery’s long-term growth and heritage.

Kim Cameron, Bothy Trading founder, said: “Part of the Bothy Distillery ethos is to bring people closer to the whisky-making process and the land that gives it life, which is why we have also launched the Glen Prosen Legacy Club. We want people to be able to connect with something real and rooted in tradition, all while supporting the future of whisky production in the Angus Glens.”

For more information visit https://www.bothydistillery.co.uk/.