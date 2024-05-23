Angus company marking 30 years of excellence and innovation

Angus Soft Fruits is reflecting on 30 years of achievement, and looking to the future.

A leading local breeder and producer of berries is marking three decades of innovation and growth.

Established in 1994 by growers Lochy Porter, Willie Porter, and James Gray, Angus Soft Fruits Ltd’s journey began with a vision to provide customers with the freshest fruit directly from the growers.

Over the past 30 years, the company, which is based near Arbroath, has experienced remarkable growth, in terms of fruit volume and the expertise of its dedicated team of berry specialists. Its commitment to its mission of delighting customers every day has been unwavering, driving a culture of innovation and continuous improvement.

Among its many achievements, Angus Soft Fruits pioneered horticultural innovations such as the ‘Seaton System’, which revolutionised the Scottish berry growing season, extending it from a mere six weeks to an impressive six months. Its breeding programme has also been instrumental in enhancing the flavour, appearance, shelf life, disease resistance and yield of its berries.

A spokesperson said: “The release of the first AVA strawberry in 2003 marked a groundbreaking milestone in the industry, paving the way for a series of award-winning AVA varieties grown and enjoyed across the globe.

“Despite facing numerous challenges, including Brexit, the global pandemic, inflation, and rising costs, Angus Soft Fruits has continued with resilience and integrity, and remains optimistic about the opportunities ahead.”

And future developments include the launch of two new premium raspberry varieties, AVA Monet and AVA Dali, representing the company’s continuing commitment to innovation and quality.

