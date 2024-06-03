Angus butchers bring home the bacon from national awards

​​Annabel Forbes is pictured receiving her award.

Angus butcher Bel’s Butchers have struck silver with their special products for the summer of 2024.

The business, which has branches in Edzell and Montrose, had success in the recent Craft Butcher Awards’ evaluation for home cured bacon products that was judged at Forth Valley College, Stirling earlier last month.

Having been subjected to a good grilling in the judging process, success came with a silver award for its Rind on Sticky Maple Middle Bacon, Dry Cured Bacon Chop, Pancetta and Black Treacle Bacon.

Proprietor Annabel Forbes was presented with her awards at the recent regional meeting in McDiarmid Park, Perth held by the event organisers, Scottish Craft Butchers.

Gordon King, Scottish Craft Butchers executive manager, praised the innovation with flavour and concept that found favour with this year’s judges.

He said: “The competition attracted a wide variety of innovative and imaginative products using home cured bacon and our craft butchers from all over Scotland thought outside the box to deliver this year’s favourites and offer something new and exciting for their customers.

James Ewarts Ltd, which has shops in Forfar, Monifierth Alyth and Carnoustie, also received a Silver award for its Dry Cured Smoked Back Bacon,

