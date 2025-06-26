Aberdeen gaming hub levels up: Local shop hits £1M in sales in just one year
An Aberdeen gaming shop that opened its doors less than a year ago has hit a major milestone—£1 million in sales—cementing its role as a central hub for the city’s growing gaming scene.
Thistle Tavern, located at 395 Union Street, officially opened on June 29, 2024. Since then, it has not only become a go-to spot for trading card game fans across the North East but has also built a loyal community of players who return week after week.
Founded by Stuart Robb and Andrew Rayner, two local gamers with a passion for trading card games like Lorcana, One Piece, and Flesh and Blood, the shop was always intended to be more than just a retail space.
“We wanted to bring Aberdeen’s gaming community under one roof,” said co-founder Stuart Robb. “Some people come to compete, others just want to hang out—everyone’s welcome. The support has been phenomenal.”
In the past year, the shop has:
- Hosted Scotland’s most attended Lorcana Set Championship
- Seen 200% growth in One Piece TCG session attendance
- Attracted 135,000+ visits to its online store
Co-founder Andrew Rayner is also making a name for himself in the gaming community. Ranked 4th in the UK and 131st in the world for ELO in the Flesh and Blood Leaderboards, his success highlights his skill and passion for the game.
Looking ahead, the team is focused on growing their Aberdeen Games Hub and improving the online store, ensuring it remains a top destination for gaming enthusiasts in Aberdeen, with potential growth to the rest of Scotland.