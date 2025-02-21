Aberdeen charity encourages Scottish students to explore real world maths

TechFest, an Aberdeen-based charity, has launched ‘Maths into Wind’ to celebrate mathematics and showcase its practicality in the workplace.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, designed for S2-S4 secondary school students, kicked off with an event day in Fraserburgh, giving students the chance to engage with hands-on STEM experiences in just one day.

Sponsored by Stromar Offshore Wind Farm, the programme enabled students to explore the mechanics of electrical generation, compare energy sources and tasked them with real-world challenges like designing their own wind farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also made available in a six-week modular format in Bucksburn Academy, offering flexible learning for schools and pupils.

Image from Maths into Wind

Both methods of delivery entailed interactive presentations, hands-on demonstrations and practical calculations to explore energy concepts and the power of wind generation.

TechFest is a charity focused on making STEM education more engaging and inclusive in schools throughout the country whilst helping to connect STEM to various sectors and delivering a new generation of talent for the industry.

Martha Gavan, Deputy Managing Director of TechFest, said: "Our ‘Maths into Wind’ programme demonstrates how the skills students are learning in the classroom can be applied in an industry context.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to use our industry connections to create real opportunities for students. By connecting them with professionals in the field, we’re not only making STEM more engaging, but also changing the status quo in STEM education."

“Together, we’re helping inspire the next generation to explore STEM and opening doors to exciting future career opportunities."

The programme was sponsored by offshore wind farm, Stromar, as part of TechFest’s mission to host fun initiatives that make STEM education more engaging and inclusive in schools throughout the country.

Nicholas Ritchie, Project Director at Stromar, said: “We're really excited to partner with TechFest on this mission to show students how maths applies in the real world and help them see its practical value”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“’Maths into Wind’ provides a fantastic opportunity for young people to gain hands-on industry experience while building their ambition and confidence as they take their first steps in their career.”

Jon Scally, teacher at Bucksburn Academy, said: “‘Maths into Wind’ has allowed our pupils to gain hands-on experience while deepening their understanding of wind energy.”

“With the support of the team at TechFest, we’ve seen them grow in confidence and develop the skills they need to showcase their knowledge of the industry."

The project-based learning programme is the second instalment in TechFest’s “Maths into” series, which aims to reduce barriers to STEM engagement and attainment across Scottish schools.

The ‘Maths into’ series also includes ‘Maths into the Energy Mix’ and the third instalment, ‘Maths into Hydrogen’ is set to be released later this year.