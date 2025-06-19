17.6 million Scottish raspberries heading to Asda shelves this summer with Stewarts of Tayside

880,000 punnets of Scottish raspberries to hit up to 200 Asda stores across the UK. Expansion at Stewarts of Tayside in partnership with Asda has helped create 50 full time jobs in Perth.

Leading Scottish grower Stewarts of Tayside will double the number of raspberries it supplies to Asda – with a staggering 17.6 million berries heading to the retailer’s shelves this summer.

The family-run business has worked with Asda for more than 30 years, providing everything from swede to strawberries and potatoes.

The recent boost to raspberries, which started with its first supply in 2024 delivering around 400,000 punnets for the retailer, comes as part of a significant growth plan between Stewarts of Tayside and Asda. Since then, the supply has doubled to the retailer with over 880,000 punnets expected to land in as many as 200 stores across the UK this summer.

17.6 million Scottish raspberries heading to Asda shelves. Pictured is Liam Stewart, MD at Stewarts of Tayside with Adrian Okolski, GSM at Asda Perth

Liam Stewart, Managing Director at Stewarts of Tayside, said: “We have a long-standing and very strong relationship with Asda, and as a family-run business it’s one we value greatly. We’re thrilled to have more than doubled our raspberry supply for 2025.

“We’ll have around 880,000 of our punnets in Asda stores across the UK in 2025, with more than 10 million extra Stewarts of Tayside raspberries going to the retailer than last year.

“With our unique location along the banks of the River Tay, all our berries enjoy a wealth of Perthshire sunshine as they ripen. That, along with the clean, fresh water that flows from the hills nearby, means they are perfectly nurtured and hydrated as they grow.

“We know Asda customers are among the most discerning across the market, and we’re proud that our produce meets their high standards of taste and quality.”

17.6 million Scottish raspberries heading to Asda shelves with Stewarts of Tayside. Pictured is Liam Stewart, MD at Stewarts of Tayside

Other areas of development in Asda’s partnership with Stewarts of Tayside is an increase in the team’s supply of potatoes which has started over the past two years, as well as growth in its logistical support service.

“Our raspberry and potato supply to Asda in the past two years has generated a significant turnover,” says Liam Stewart. “We have also expanded our transport network, delivering a range of products to Asda stores across the UK, which is a great boost to the business.

“Collectively, our expansion in partnership with Asda has helped create around 50 full time jobs here in Perth, with additional seasonal employment for up to another 100 people.”

Adrian Okolski, General Store Manager at Asda Perth, added: “We’re incredibly lucky to have amazing local suppliers like Stewarts of Tayside right on our doorstep – and we’re thrilled that this particular relationship means that Asda customers can look forward to having delicious Scottish raspberries on our shelves this summer.

“Working closely with local growers like Liam and his team, and building on these much-valued partnerships, is a huge boost in securing fresh, reliable and sustainable products for our customers into the future.”