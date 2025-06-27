Wild Shore Dundee launches full summer schedule

Packed with watersports, exciting events, and community spirit, you won't want to miss summer at Wild Shore Dundee

Wild Shore Dundee is set to make waves this summer with the launch of its full seasonal schedule, running seven days a week from 27 June to align with the Scottish summer holidays. With a strong focus on community, accessibility, and unforgettable fun, the Dundee dockside will be bursting with energy all summer long.

Among this year’s highlights is the return of Wild Shore’s ‘Dusk at the Dock’ sessions - an atmospheric evening of casual, open-format wakeboarding where riders of all levels can come together to shred, share tips, and build community in a relaxed, music-fuelled atmosphere. Whether you're an experienced boarder or just starting out, the jam sessions are all about good vibes and progression.

On 10 August, Wild Shore Dundee will proudly host a key stop of The Combined Scottish Wake Series – a thrilling wakeboarding competition drawing top talent from across the country. With high stakes and even higher energy, the event promises to be a standout moment of the season.

Wild Shore Dundee will also be trialling extended hours on Friday evenings, staying open from 16:00-18:00, giving visitors a chance to wind down the week with an after-work splash or sunset session on the water.

Liam Pullar, Operational Manager at Wild Shore Dundee, commented: “This year, we’ve put together a programme that reflects the energy and creativity of Dundee itself. We’re building more than just a place to wakeboard or swim – it’s a hub for the local community to come together and enjoy being active outdoors. From competitions to chilled-out Friday nights, we’ve got something for everyone.”

Adding to the Wild Shore Dundee experience, open water swimming will be available throughout the summer – ideal for both seasoned swimmers and those seeking a new challenge in a safe, natural setting.

James Barbour, Director of Wild Shore, commented: “We’re incredibly excited about the summer programme at Wild Shore Dundee. The passion from our team and the community has been amazing, and it’s great to see the dock transforming into a vibrant hub for watersports, events, and social experiences.”

For updates, event announcements, and bookings, visit www.wildshoredundee.co.uk and follow wildshoredundee on Facebook and Instagram.

