Wet Wet Wet to bring their acoustic intimate tour to Forfar

The multi-platinum-selling band have also announced a new album

Beloved British pop group Wet Wet Wet have announced a brand-new UK acoustic tour featuring a series of intimate shows — many of which will take the band to towns and cities they’ve never played in during their 40-plus year career.

An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Wet Wet Wet, which comes to Forfar Reid Hall on 21st May 2026, will see the band perform a full set of reworked Wet Wet Wet hits, as well as share some anecdotes from the band’s history.

Audiences will be treated to stripped-back versions of iconic songs, including “Sweet Little Mystery”, “Angel Eyes”, and the legendary “Love Is All Around”, performed by founding member Graeme Clark, long -standing guitarist Graeme Duffin, and lead singer Kevin Simm, who joined the band in 2018.

The band has also announced their new album ‘Strings Attached’, which contains reimagined versions of Wet Wet Wet’s biggest songs, plus a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain”. The album will be released on 3rd October 2025.

The album and new tour were inspired by the band’s recent run of hugely successful full-band tours, where they have played to more than 75,000 people at headline shows over the past few years. A short acoustic set performed each night quickly became a fan favourite — sparking the idea to build a full show around it.

With over 15 million records sold and 500 weeks spent on the UK charts, Wet Wet Wet remain one of the country’s most successful pop acts. Tickets for the tour are available from https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/ from 11th July.