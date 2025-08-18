Village preparing to welcome visitors to seventh community arts festival

The final preparations are being put in place for the seventh Auchmithie Arts Festival, which will take place in the village next weekend.

Perched above the dramatic cliffs just along the coast from Arbroath, the village becomes a living gallery for one magical weekend every few years.

The festival resumed in 2023 after a hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stepping through the fishing cottage doors, the local artists and crafts-folks are transforming their homes into vibrant showcases of creativity, ready to welcome visitors from across the county and further afield.

​Pictured are the artists and craftspeople taking part in Auchmithie Arts Festival.

From bold landscapes to delicate ceramics, every corner holds a story – as well as a view of the sea.

Doors will be flung open in 17 venues throughout the village to welcome visitors to view the collections of unique art works by more than 40 artists across a variety of media including paintings, watercolours, ceramics, crafts, silverwork and recycled jewellery to name a few.

Many paintings, prints, cards and photographs reflect the local scenery and wildlife with, prices to suit all pockets.

Hazel Barnett, of organisers Heritage Auchmithie Arts Residents (HAAR), said that expectations are high for another successful event.

She said: “The Auchmithie residents are looking forward to meeting new visitors to the village, and the regulars who come time and again because of the unique artwork and welcoming atmosphere within the village.

“A gathering of the artists and hosts took place recently with excitement running high.

“If the energy in the room is anything to go by the festival is sure to be a fantastic event.

“So visitors should come and join us all in celebrating community, creativity and the quiet beauty of place.”

Venues will be open between 11am and 5pm on Saturday, August 30 and 12pm and 5pm on Sunday, August 31. The tearoom in the village hall will offer refreshments and there will be a variety of food on offer by local providers including a hog roast.

Entry is free, and there is also ample free car parking and a regular bus service from Arbroath.