Vegas zing with La Dolce Vita Swing

Ladies and Gents, you really need to get to the Montrose Playhouse, Montrose on Saturday October 4... there’s a show coming to town full of zing swing jazz!

Let the fabulous ‘La Dolce Vita Swing Collective’ spin you back in time and indulge you in the excitement of iconic Las Vegas as they bring that golden music scene to life!

This excellent five-piece live swing jazz band, with smooth melodious vocals and perfectly played performances, recreate the magic of this unforgettable cool era, delivering a fantastic two-hour plus show you won’t want to miss.

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective pay homage to the Kings and Queens of the Vegas Sunset Strip. Legends such as Dean Martin, Doris Day, Bobby Darin, Lena Horne, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Dina Shore. Of course, no nostalgia trip to the days of the hottest cabaret joint in town ‘The Sands’, would be complete without a nod the Chairman of the board – Frank Sinatra

Not only content with the flavour of Vegas, La Dolce Vita also swing ‘n’ snap their way through more contemporary music by such chart toppers as the Beatles, Frankie Valli, Michael Jackson and Queen

Authentic sound and passionate performances have earned La Dolce Vita many plaudits and are fast becoming one of Scotland’s finest swing jazz bands!

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the music, the dynamic setlist and engaging stage presence will have you singing along and dancing in no time. Experience the best of the Rat Pack and their Buddies and let La Dolce Swing Collective transport you back to a time when music was cool and unforgettable memories were made!

Venue: Montrose Playhouse, The Mall. Montrose. DD10 8NN

Date: Saturday October 4 at 7.30pm

Tickets: £16.50

Ticket Line: https://montroseplayhouse.co.uk/product/la-dolce-vita-swing-collective/