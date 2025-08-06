Top public speaker to appear at the Red House Hotel for festive lunch event

It may be Summer, but traditionally at this time of the year our thoughts start to turn to the festive season.

Leave it too late, and you'll miss out on all the fun things that Christmas brings, such as party nights and festive dining.

Always popular locally, festive packages at The Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus can now be booked.

“Plan ahead now, so you don't miss out on festive plans with family and friends,” said Alan Bannerman, owner of The Red House. “Perhaps you're in a social group, with you being the one that's tasked with arranging a festive get together. We have two different Christmas Parties on for this year, on Saturday 13th December, and Saturday 20th, along with a sociable Christmas Lunch, on Friday 19th December, with Willie Allan, one of Scotland’s premier after dinner speakers.”

The Hotel's Function Suite hosts many festive events

“If you’re looking for regular festive dining in the run up to Christmas Eve, that too is now available to book, with a choice of two courses for £29.95, or three courses for £34.95. This runs right from the 1st of December to the 23rd December,” added Alan.

With a choice of three different starters, four main courses, and three desserts, you can guarantee there will be something on the festive menu to tempt you. Why not try the Brie and Cranberry Bon Bons, followed by the pan seared spiced sea bass with sauteed potatoes and green vegetables? Or opt for the classics, with both traditional roast turkey and the Red House Hotel’s famous beefsteak pic, handmade on the premises, on the menu. For dessert, you can’t beat Classic Christmas Pudding, coated in a rich brandy custard, or a White Chocolate & Ginger Cheesecake might hit the spot for you, served with rum & raisin ice cream, one of the lost classics of ice cream flavours.

Christmas Party Nights cost £42.50 per person on Saturday 13th, and £47.50 per person on Saturday, the 20th of December. Both nights kick off with a Prosecco reception followed by dinner served sharp at 8 pm. DJ Ally Wheeler, a Red House Hotel favourite, will be on hand to entertain everybody on the 13th, with popular band, Pure Sound, performing on the 20th. As well as traditional roast turkey, menu highlights are braised beef short ribs, pork, pistachio & apricot terrine, and a dark chocolate and black cherry pavlova.

Friday, the 19th of December at 2pm see Willie Allan take centre stage at the Red House Hotel festive lunch, which is priced at £45 per person. A deliciously festive three course meal will be served, followed by coffee and mints.

Willie Allan is a top public speaker

“Once again we believe we are offering a fantastic package of different events at different price points here at The Red House Hotel, so that there's something to suit everybody,” said Alan Bannerman. “We look forward to taking bookings for these events. You would be surprised how many people just want to get booked up now, and then they know what they are doing. We thank everybody from their custom, with many returning guests that celebrate the festive season with us every year. We really appreciate it.”

Further details www.red-house-hotel.co.uk