Still Game stars bring show to Montrose Town Hall

​The show will play on February 22.

Mark Cox and Jane McCarry, best known as Tam and Isa from hit sitcom ‘Still Game’, are heading to Montrose in Februaty with their touring production, ‘An Evening with Still Game’s Mark & Jane’.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This intimate show promises fans an opportunity to get up close and personal with the pair, who have established themselves as Scottish household names.

Promising a night of fun and laughter, Mark and Jane will delve into the lives of their beloved TV characters. Having entertained audiences for 62 episodes across 21 years, the Craiglang legends will share stories and secrets from their time on the award-wining show and their individual careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences will even get the chance to ask their own questions during a Q&A segment.

Mark, who is also known for his appearances on Chewin’ The Fat, said: “These evenings are always a great laugh, both for audiences and us on stage. It’s always a pleasure to meet the fans of Still Game, who come loaded with great questions, and we can’t wait to meet the lovely people of Montrose.”

Jane, who also starred in Rab C Nesbitt and children’s TV show Me Too!, said: “Mark and I have been having a blast on this tour. Still Game played such a huge role in our lives and to share stories and secrets from our time on the show with so many fans is really humbling.”

The show will play at Montrose Town Hall on Saturday, February 22, beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets, costing from £28, can be booked at ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/montrose/montrose-town-hall.