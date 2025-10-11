Newly-formed theatre company takes its show on the road in Angus

​The production will visit the Dibble Tree Theatre in Carnoustie on Friday, October 24. (Pic: Derek Macintosh/Google Maps)

A newly-formed theatre company will embark on a mini tour of small theatres in Angus to bring a challenging new production to local audiences.

Following a sell-out show at the Dundee Fringe, Gather Round Theatre has announced the tour of their award-winning play, ‘Nae Guid’, across theatres in Forfar, Carnoustie and Arbroath.

This tour is a significant milestone for the brand-new company, which was established to fearlessly tackle mature themes while providing creative opportunities for more mature actors and theatre makers.

Nae Guid was the winner of the Carole Tricker Playwriting Award in 2025.

The one-act play competition was established by playwriting group Tearaway Writers in memory of the late Carole Tricker, a well-known writer from St Andrews.

The tour will begin at Studio 132 in Forfar on Friday, October 17, followed by a performance at Dibbletree Theatre in Carnoustie on Friday, October 24 with the final stop at Abbey Theatre in Arbroath on Friday, November 21.

‘Nae Guid’ is a compelling new play that delves into the intricate relationship between Dylan, a troubled 15-year-old boy, and Tasha McBride, his dedicated guidance teacher.

Set primarily in McBride’s office, the narrative masterfully explores themes of trust, trauma and vulnerability.

The play takes the audience on an emotional journey as Dylan, often finding himself in trouble, forms an unlikely bond with McBride.

Despite her own personal challenges, McBride strives to guide Dylan towards a better path.

Their interactions reveal deep-seated issues, including Dylan’s troubled home life and McBride’s strained marriage.

As they navigate their respective struggles, the play delves into the dynamics of mentorship, the impact of past mistakes, and the quest for redemption.

Director Holly Dunbar said the play poses interesting questions about relationship.

She said: “If someone needs you, what lines are you willing to cross and do we ever really know what’s the right thing to do?

"This play asks us these questions through fantastic writing and moving dialogue.”

Producer Marley Hunter added: “We are very excited to embark on this local tour. Gather Round Theatre is committed to bringing quality theatre to local audiences.

"We have some wonderful small theatres in Angus and being able to utilise them is wonderful.”

The cast and crew for the production will be Dylan - Jack Rippon, Tasha McBride - Shanna L-Maxwell, Director - Holly Dunbar; playwright - Marley Hunter, sound and Lights - Barry Eggleton.

This story is a poignant exploration of human connection and the transformative power of empathy and understanding.

Audiences are being warned that the show show touches on sensitive topics including child abuse and drug use.

Tickets for all performances are available now and can be purchased from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/gather-round-theatre.