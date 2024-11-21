Kim's Convenience hits the road for UK tour: A heart-warming tale of family, culture, and legacy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After sold-out runs at London’s Park Theatre and Riverside Studios, the hit stage production Kim’s Convenience will being its heart-warming story to Scotland in 2025. Based on Ins Choi’s award-winning play, which also inspired the beloved CBC and Netflix TV series, this poignant, funny, and deeply relatable show is about to capture the hearts of a wider UK audience.

The new patriarch of the Korean-Canadian family at the heart of the story will be played by James Yi, a familiar face to fans of the Netflix series. Yi, who has also appeared in The Interview, Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, and portrayed Appa in previous stage productions of Kim’s Convenience, brings a rich understanding of the family’s complex dynamics. He’s no stranger to navigating the tensions between traditional first-generation immigrant values and the more Westernised perspectives of his second-generation children. Yi’s involvement in both the stage and screen versions of Kim’s Convenience positions him perfectly to explore these generational divides with humour and insight.

Yi shares, “Kim’s Convenience has literally changed my life. This play continues to open new doors for me, like getting to go all the way to the UK to tour the show with an amazing cast and production team! I feel like I’m in a dream that I never want to wake up from.”

Since its debut at the 2011 Toronto Fringe Festival, where it won the Best New Play Award and Patron’s Pick, Kim’s Convenience has enjoyed both critical and popular success. The play champions East Asian representation and tells a story that resonates far beyond the Korean-Canadian community. It addresses universal themes of family, community, and the intergenerational relationships that shape our identities. Whether you are a first- or second-generation immigrant or part of a family navigating evolving cultural legacies, this production’s vibrant exploration of modern life will strike a chord with everyone.

Directed by Esther Jun, the production has already garnered rave reviews for its ability to blend humour with deep emotional resonance. The Guardian described it as “popcorn theatre: we could go on watching and watching,” while The Stage praised it as an “entertaining, keenly observed piece” that accurately captures the immigrant experience. Financial Times called it “a store of wisdom,” highlighting its rich, layered storytelling.

As the cast and production team make their way across the UK, the Kim’s Convenience tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences eager to witness this dynamic family story live on stage. The rest of the cast will be announced soon, but one thing is certain: this is a show that will make you laugh, reflect, and appreciate the ties that bind us across generations and cultures.

Kim’s Convenience will be at Glasgow Pavilion from 8th – 10th May 2025.