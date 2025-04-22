Karen will be chewin’ the fat with Angus audiences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Comedian, actor, writer, DJ, and star of Chewin’ The Fat, Karen Dunbar is set to embark on a brand-new tour which includes shows in Angus.

The epic 80-date tour will visit Montrose Playhouse on Saturday, May 3, Brechin City Hall on Friday, October 10, and The Abbey Theatre, Arbroath, on Saturday, November 22.

All three shows are at 8.30pm.

This is a new show for 2025, and it sees Karen sharing stories from her life and talking about her career, with – as you would expect from a stalwart of the Scottish comedy scene – a heap of humour and jokes.

Comedian Karen Dunbar's 80-date tour will include performances in Montrose, Brechin and Arbroath.

This is Karen’s fourth tour with Aberdeen-based promoters, Breakneck Comedy, since 2023, and as Breakneck Comedy founder, Naz Hussain, explains, it’s their most ambitious to date.

“This is the biggest tour we’ve ever organised, and I’m delighted that we’re working with Karen for it,” said Naz.

“This is a big year for Breakneck Comedy – it’s our 15th anniversary and to be able to deliver such a huge tour for such a well-loved Scottish act is the icing on the cake.

“Anyone who’s been to one of Karen’s shows before will know that it’s a great night of laughs, jokes, stories, and anecdotes from her career, covering everything from her time on Chewin’ The Fat – where she played a host of instantly recognisable characters including the Lonely Shopkeeper and the Depressed Taxi Caller – right through to her latest adventures as a DJ.

“This is a brand-new show for 2025, and the fact that Karen has so many fresh new stories to share, is testament to her talent as a comedian, and her amazing career.”

Breakneck Comedy is renowned for bringing top comedians and performers to towns and venues that might not be on the usual tour schedule.

“I love bringing big names to towns that some promoters might overlook,” said Naz.

“It’s really exciting to be able to put on shows all over Scotland and make it easier for people to be able to enjoy a great night of comedy and entertainment without them having to worry about catching a train home from the city.”

For tickets, and details of all Karen’s shows, go to www.breakneckcomedy.co.uk.

