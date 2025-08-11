Karen Dunbar brings new tour to Angus

Comedian, actor, writer, DJ, and star of Chewin’ The Fat, Karen Dunbar is bringing her brand-new tour to Angus for three shows.

The epic 80 date tour is a brand-new show for 2025, and it sees Karen sharing stories from her life and her career, and is her fourth tour with Aberdeen-based promoters, Breakneck Comedy, since 2023.

Founder Naz Hussain said: “This is the biggest tour we’ve ever organised, and I’m delighted that we’re working with Karen for it.

"This is a big year for Breakneck Comedy – it’s our fifteenth anniversary and to be able to deliver such a huge tour for such a well-loved Scottish act is the icing on the cake.

K​aren’s tour includes three dates in Angus. (Pic: Breakneck Comedy)

“Anyone who’s been to one of Karen’s shows before will know that it’s a great night of laughs, jokes, stories, and anecdotes from her career.”

Breakneck Comedy is known for bringing top comedians and performers to towns and venues that might not be on the usual tour schedule.

Naz added: “I love bringing big names to towns that some promoters might overlook. It’s really exciting to be able to put on shows all over Scotland and make it easier for people to be able to enjoy a great night of comedy and entertainment.”

Karen will appear at Comrie Hall in Carnoustie on Saturday, August 30, Brechin City Hall on Friday, October 10 and The Abbey Theatre in Arbroath on Saturday, November 22.

Tickets are available online at www.breakneckcomedy.co.uk.