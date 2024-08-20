The View to Headline Summer Sundays Festival at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish indie-rock legends The View are set to play their biggest ever hometown show when they headline the Summer Sundays Festival at Slessor Gardens in Dundee on Sunday, 8th September.

Dundee’s finest top an impressive bill that includes a fine supporting cast of fellow indie stars Ash, The Pigeon Detectives and The Gerry Cinnamon Experience, plus special guests.

The View announced themselves on the UK’s music scene with their 2007 debut album ‘Hats Off To The Buskers’, which reach album reached No. 1 and spawned their biggest hit single ‘Same Jeans’, which reached No. 3 in the UK Singles Chart, alongside Top 20 hits ‘Wasted Little DJs’ and ‘Superstar Tradesman’.

The View’s line-up of vocalist/guitarist Kyle Falconer, bassist/vocalist Kieren Webster and guitarist Pete Reilly will also feature Darren Rennie on keys and Jay Sharrock on drums for this very special show.

Second on the bill will be Northern Irish rock band Ash, who headlined The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 1997 and can lay claim to four Top 10 albums, including 1996’s ‘1977’ and 2001’s ‘Free All Angels’, which both topped the charts and included the smash hit singles ‘Girl From Mars and ‘Shining Light’.

Gracing the Summer Sundays stage before Ash will be Leeds indie-rock stars The Pigeon Detectives, whose debut album ‘Wait For Me’ reached No.3 in the UK charts on its release, generating the Top 20 hit singles ‘Romantic Type’, ‘I’m Not Sorry’ and ‘Take Her Back’. The Leeds-based band’s second album, ‘Emergency’ was also a Top 5 hit and included the Top 20 hit single ‘This Is An Emergency’. The band’s subsequent albums ‘Up, Guard and at ‘Em’, ‘We Met at Sea’, ‘Broken Glances’ and 2023’s ‘TV Show’ all reached the UK Indie Charts Top 10.

Opening the day’s live acts at Slessor Gardens will be The Gerry Cinnamon Experience, the UK's premier and definitive tribute to Gerry Cinnamon. Consistently selling out venues nationwide, The Gerry Cinnamon Experience is a must see for any fans of the Scottish troubadour, with the same mixture of up-beat acoustic guitars, soulful harmonica, heartfelt vocals and loop pedal harmonies sure to whip fans into a frenzy, just like the real thing.

Other attractions onsite include a silent disco, a huge festival market, plus an array of street food, fresh cocktails and craft beers.

The event runs from 2.00pm – 9.30pm, with all ages welcome.

Tickets are on-sale now, available from https://www.summersundays.co.uk/dundee