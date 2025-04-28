Special guests attend grand opening of St Andrew's hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The much anticipated launch event of Seaton House took place on a beautiful sunny Scottish spring evening to mark the grand opening of this restored landmark hotel in the heart of historic St Andrews.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located just yards from the first tee and 18th green of the iconic Old Course at St Andrews, Seaton House is operated by Valor Hospitality Partners, in partnership with the US based owners, Links Collection.

Guests were treated to an outstanding selection of food and drink, bringing together the very best of the hotels 2 destination restaurants. Ondine Oyster & Grill welcomed guests to a mouth-watering choice of raw oysters, signature firecracker oysters and other delicious delicacies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Board Room proudly hosted Rory Mellis from local legendary deli I J Mellis with hand sliced cheeses as well as partners from Brindisa who delighted guests with a stunning Iberico jamon, all washed down with champagne and signature Seaton Spice cocktails featuring Kingsbarns whisky.

L to R Jonathan Harper, Links Collection Managing Partner, Michael Davern, Seaton House General Manager, Euan McGlashan, Valor Hospitality Chief Executive at the Grand Opening of Seaton House

Entertainment was provided throughout the evening from St Andrews’ own Madras College and their award winning music department. This included a lone piper on arrival to a duo of clarsach players on the private terrace outside the Tentsmuir suite. In a fitting finale, the College’s pipe band closed the night with a Beat the Retreat.

Guests were also treated to performances from the talented String Infusion violinists and the more actively inclined were invited to try their hand at croquet, axe throwing or archery in the private garden – a nod to the local archery practice area from centuries past directly in front of Seaton House.

Representatives of the local community and business leaders were welcomed to the hotel by Michael Davern, General Manager, Roy Brett, Chef Patron, Euan McGlashan, Valor Hospitality’s Chief Executive and Jonathan Harper, Links Collection’s Managing Partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 42 luxury bedrooms including 9 unique suites and multiple dining options, Seaton House is just a five-minute walk from St Andrews town centre and provides breathtaking views of Fife’s rugged coastline

For more information visit seatonhouse.com