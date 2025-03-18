Scottish Ensemble and Donald Grant revel in the joy of making music together.

Scottish Ensemble collaborate with Donald Grant for a performance of his Thuit an Oidhche Oirnm at Aberdeen's Music Hall on Tuesday April 15.

Scottish Ensemble’s cross-genre collaborations have captivated audiences across Scotland and beyond in recent years, cementing its reputation as an innovative, boundary pushing ensemble. In its latest collaboration Scottish Ensemble is joined by composer and fiddle player, Donald Grant, to revel in the joy of music making together, performing contemporary and traditional Scottish tunes.

At the heart of the programme is a performance of Thuit an Oidhche Oirnm (The Night Overtook Us) by Donald Grant. The piece is inspired by the hardship, wild beauty and community spirit of winter in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland, where Donald grew up. Rooted in the Gaelic music tradition, it incorporates elements of improvisation, cinematic textures, minimalism and classical form.

Donald will be joined by some of Scotland’s most revered folk and jazz musicians –Innes White (guitar), Tom Gibbs (piano), Euan Burton (double bass) and Calum Stewart (uileann pipes). Also featured are the vocals of award-winning Gaelic singer, Mischa Macpherson.

In this evening of friendship and musical storytelling, the musicians will also perform traditional tunes and a selection of contemporary Scottish string music including Touch and In Memoriam from Martin Suckling’s rhythmic and beautiful Postcards and James MacMillan’s moving miniature For Sonny.

Performances take place on Sunday April 13 at Edinburgh’s Queen’s Hall, Monday April 14 at Eden Court in Inverness and Tuesday April 15 at Aberdeen Music Hall. Tickets available via https://scottishensemble.co.uk/programme/2024-25/thuit-an-oidhche-oirnn/