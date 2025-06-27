Scissor Kick present Harry Josephine Giles' "Deep Wheel Orcadia": A Sci-Fi Celebration of Language, Identity, and Survival

In a world where the future often feels uncertain and divided, one production is reminding us of the power of language, identity, and connection. Deep Wheel Orcadia, based on Harry Josephine Giles’ award-winning verse novel, is a thrilling new show that blends sci-fi with theatre, while offering a unique and much-needed celebration of minority language and queer identity. Produced by the acclaimed Scottish theatre company Scissor Kick, this spellbinding performance is set to make waves when it embarks on a tour across Scotland in June and July 2025.

Directed by Susan Worsfold, Deep Wheel Orcadia invites audiences into a universe where Orkney Scots – a language often relegated to the past – takes centre stage. Performed entirely in this vibrant dialect, the play offers English surtitles, ensuring the rich linguistic texture resonates with everyone. Along with an extraordinary original score by BAFTA-winning composer Atzi Muramatsu, the production is nothing short of groundbreaking.

At its heart, Deep Wheel Orcadia is a story of survival, exploration, and connection in the most unlikely of places. Astrid, a young artist returning from Mars, finds herself adrift on a decaying space station orbiting distant stars. The station – Deep Wheel Orcadia – is a metaphor for isolation, its inhabitants fighting to hold onto their humanity amidst the vast cold of space. When Astrid meets Darling, a mysterious Martian seeking refuge, the fragile connection between them becomes a lifeline. This bond explores themes of queer identity, the search for belonging, and the struggle to survive in a world that is slowly unraveling.

But Deep Wheel Orcadia isn’t just a tale of futuristic survival. It’s a celebration of the Orkney Scots language, a living minority language that is often dismissed as a relic of the past. Giles, who both writes and performs in the show, is determined to prove that Orkney Scots is not something that belongs solely to history. "Minority languages, particularly rural ones, are often cast as fading relics,” she says. “But I wanted to send Orkney Scots into space, into the future, to show it is as much about now and what comes next as much as it is about the past.”

This sentiment runs through the entire production, which boldly resists the notion that languages like Orkney Scots are outdated or irrelevant. Instead, it places the dialect at the heart of a narrative that spans time, space, and genre. The play demonstrates that language is not just a link to our past, but a tool for shaping our future. As Deep Wheel Orcadia charts its course from Orkney to the mainland, it becomes a vivid testament to linguistic resilience and the importance of cultural expression.

But beyond its linguistic significance, the play also tackles pressing questions about identity and belonging. How do we find our place in a world that often feels alien? How do we hold onto who we are when everything around us is shifting? These are questions that many will resonate with, especially in an era where issues of gender, identity, and survival are more urgent than ever.

Deep Wheel Orcadia speaks to the queerness of space itself: vast, mysterious, and full of possibility. It’s a place where we can reimagine who we are and how we relate to each other, far beyond the constraints of time and geography. The play doesn’t just collapse time, it collapses space, inviting audiences into a world where language, love, and survival exist in a delicate, intertwining dance.

Don't miss this chance to experience a thrilling blend of sci-fi, culture, and queer identity – an unforgettable exploration of language, survival, and what it means to truly belong. More information here, https://www.scissorkick.co.uk/