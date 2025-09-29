Perth shopper scoops over £450 for CHAS in Aldi Supermarket Sweep

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge recently returned to PERTH, and one lucky local winner has raised £451.16 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) while picking up the same amount in Aldi favourites for herself.

Aldi's popular Supermarket Sweep is inspired by the legendary gameshow and arrived in Perth on Sunday 14 September. Lucky shopper Hayley Dargie, who was chosen as the winner of a competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for CHAS.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Aldi Scotland matched the cash value of Hayley’s haul, donating all proceeds to CHAS to help support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families. In 2025 every penny raised through the initiative will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Hayley Dargie, said: “Taking part in the Aldi Supermarket Sweep was such a fun and exciting experience! The Aldi team were incredibly supportive and encouraging throughout, which really motivated me to give it my all. Best of all, it was all in support of a fantastic cause in CHAS.

Kirsty Ellis, Head of Quality and Care Assurance, CHAS, said: “We are here for children and families in every part of Scotland no matter where they live, supporting families in their homes, in our two hospices and through joint CHAS and NHS teams in Scotland’s three children’s hospitals, through the terrifying heartbreak of knowing their child may die young.

“In the Perth area, CHAS supports 16 families. This partnership with Aldi helps us continue to deliver expert care, so that families can make the most of precious moments together.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Hayley who managed to raise a fantastic £451 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for herself.

“CHAS is an incredible organisation which does invaluable work for families in Scotland. We are committed to raising as much money as possible so the charity can continue to provide vital hospice care to children with life-shortening conditions, and unwavering support to families during the most difficult moments imaginable.”

For more information about CHAS and how to support its work, visit https://www.chas.org.uk/