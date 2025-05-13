New Scottish festival announced, bringing art, science and adventure to Dundee this June

Dundee is set to make a splash this summer with a spectacular three-day festival celebrating whales, polar exploration, and Scotland’s deep-rooted connections to the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia.

Visitors from Angus are encouraged to attend the free ‘Whale of a Weekend’ festival, running from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June, will bring the city’s waterfront to life with a brand-new sculpture, interactive exhibitions, family-friendly activities, and exclusive talks from world-renowned explorers and scientists.

Organised by Dundee-based charity the South Georgia Heritage Trust (SGHT) in partnership with Discovery Point, V&A Dundee, and Dundee City Council, the festival will blend an inspiring mix of art, history, and conservation. Whether you’re a history buff, an art lover, a budding scientist, or just looking for a fun family day out, there’s something for everyone. All events are free; many activities are drop-in sessions whereas for others booking is recommended.

On top of this, visitors to Dundee will get free admission to Discovery Point throughout the festival weekend thanks to SGHT, too.

A humpback whale lunge feeding.

Festival highlights include:

The Whale Memorial – a stunning new sculpture unveiled

Be among the first to see Scottish artist Michael Visocchi’s powerful new sculpture, Commensalis, a tribute to the story of the whale - once hunted to the brink of extinction but now recovering. The first part of this monumental artwork will be temporarily displayed on the Dundee Waterfront before it’s transported to the island of South Georgia later in the summer, so don’t miss your chance to see it before it sets sail.

Location: On the waterfront between V&A Dundee and Discovery Point

Grytviken, one of South Georgia’s former whaling stations

Unveiled at 16.30 26 June and available to view until Sunday 29 June

All weekend: Art workshops, talks and drop-in sessions will also be taking place over the whole weekend. See the full programme for more details.

Discover the new Whalers’ Memory Bank, unveiled by renowned historian Dan Snow

Discover Scotland’s untold whaling history with the launch of the brand-new Whalers’ Memory Bank. The South Georgia Museum team has been working with former Scottish whaling communities over the last two years to create the Whalers’ Memory Bank, a living, growing digital time capsule. Due to the generosity of the former whalers, their families and communities sharing their stories, visitors will be able to dive deeper into this chapter in Scottish history that has been untold for many decades. Hear their stories, see their photographs and find out what it was like to leave Scotland to become a whaler in the Southern Ocean.

See it for the first time when it is unveiled by renowned historian Dan Snow at Discovery Point on Friday, June 27. 11am – Noon

Location: Discovery Point

All weekend: Meet the team behind this powerful project, hear first-hand accounts and connect to the stories through historical objects. Supported by TheNational Lottery Heritage Fund.

Creative family fun – workshops and performances

Let your imagination set sail with a weekend full of interactive arts and storytelling. Join puppet-making workshops, take part in a unique dance and art performance, and enjoy free screenings of the documentary Endurance. There’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

All weekend: V&A Dundee and Discovery Point

Meet world-leading scientists and conservationists

Curious about whales and marine conservation? Scientists from London’s Natural History Museum and the British Antarctic Survey will be on hand to share their research on whale populations, climate change, and how history can guide conservation efforts today.

Location: V&A Dundee and Discovery Point

See full programme for various timings

The quest for Endurance – An Explorer’s Tale

Relive the thrilling search for Sir Ernest Shackleton’s legendary lost ship, Endurance. Explorers John Shears and Nico Vincent, leaders of the team that discovered the shipwreck in 2022, will be sharing their incredible journey in a special Q&A session following a screening of the documentary Endurance. Watch the trailer here.

Location: V&A Dundee

Friday 27 June, 2pm screening, followed by Q&A

Alison Neil, Chief Executive of the South Georgia Heritage Trust (SGHT), said: ‘Scotland has such strong ties to the island of South Georgia and ‘Whale of a Weekend’ is a fantastic way to celebrate those connections,and the work SGHT has been doing for nearly two decades to protect the wildlife, environment and cultural heritage there.

‘We are excited to be unveiling two completely new pieces of work in the Whale Memorial by artist Michael Visocchi, and the Whalers’ Memory Bank which tells the stories of generations of whalers who left Scottish shores in a leap of faith to work on the other side of the world.

"We are also delighted to have partnered with V&A Dundee, where visitors can take part in many exciting arts and science activities, and Discovery Point where visitors can find out more about the whaling industry, storytelling, polar exploration, science from the Natural History Museum and much, much more."

As well as support from Dundee Heritage Trust, V&A Dundee and Dundee City Council, the Whale of a Weekend festival would not have been possible without generous support from the Alexander Moncur Trust, The Northwood Charitable Trust, Binks Trust, Tay Charitable Trust, Aberbrothock Skea Trust, R J Larg Family Trust, Anderson Images, Outdoor Display System, and MBP.

To find out more about the Whale of a Weekend festival, its bookable events, drop-in sessions and activities visit www.sght.org/woaw