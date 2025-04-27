Miss Scotland completes Kiltwalk with special reunion

By CAROLINE SCOTT
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ten days before she heads off to Telangana, India, Miss Scotland - Amy Scott from Strathaven - has completed the Glasgow Kiltwalk, walking an incredible 14 miles in support of Revive MS Support, a charity close to her heart.

And waiting to meet her at the finish line was her cousin Rhyiza Croy from Falkirk, who lives with multiple sclerosis and who inspired Amy to take on the challenge.

Amy led the Kiltwalk’s 11am start before setting out on the 14-mile Big Stroll, raising vital awareness and funds for Revive MS Support, which provides physical, emotional, financial and social support to people affected by MS across Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After completing the challenge, Amy said: "Every step of those 14 miles was worth it to see Rhyiza waiting for me at the finish line.

Amy - proud to be raising funds for Revive MS SupportAmy - proud to be raising funds for Revive MS Support
Amy - proud to be raising funds for Revive MS Support

"MS affects every part of a person’s life, and I’ve seen first-hand how important it is to have access to life-changing support like Revive MS Support provides. That’s why I took on the Kiltwalk this year - to help make sure more people living with MS can get the support they need. I’m so proud to have walked for such an amazing cause."

The Kiltwalk, one of Scotland’s largest fundraising events, saw thousands of walkers come together to raise money for causes close to their hearts, with every penny raised going directly to the charities.

You can support Amy’s Just Giving Page here - https://www.justgiving.com/page/amy-scott-1

Related topics:ScotlandKiltwalkIndia
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice