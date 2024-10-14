I talked to serial killers like Myra Hindley for a living. And I’m telling my story online

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Criminal psychologist, radio host and podcaster Linda Sage is telling stories about the UK’s most notorious killers as part of a series of online events.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Sage spent forty years working in England's top category prisons with the UK’s most notorious criminals, including the Krays, Peter Sutcliffe and Myra Hindley. Her storytelling events not only surprise and shock but leave audiences with a deeper understanding of the workings of criminal minds.

Details are:

30th Oct 7pm: Talking to serial killers: Up close & personal with the UK’s most heinous criminal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Sage

19th Nov 7pm: The truth about British prisons: A glimpse into a hidden world

10th Dec 7pm: Criminal profiling: My work with prisons and perpetrators to identify suspects

Linda says: “I’m excited to launch this new element of my offer which builds on an incredibly successful series of sold-out events across Yorkshire, as well as my talks on the world’s biggest cruise ships. I’ll cover everything from insights into what prisons are really like to what it’s like to meet and work with the UK’s most notorious serial killers. I look forward to welcoming guests to their chosen event very soon”.

Anyone with an interest in true crime is welcome to all events, although the advised age limit is 15. Bookings at lindasage.com/events