Hop along to Dobbies’ Dundee store this Easter

Dobbies Garden Centres is welcoming families to hop along and get set for spring at its brand-new Easter-themed events, taking place at its Dundee store.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families can book a brand-new Easter Bunny Afternoon Tea, taking place on Monday April 21.

Children can tuck into a selection of freshly made bunny shaped sandwiches, filled with jam, cheddar cheese, ham, and tuna mayonnaise. They can also enjoy Dobbies' famous scones, served with Cornish clotted cream and a pot of jam, and a delicious selection of sweet treats, including a mini doughnut, gingerbread man and a waffle finger with dipping chocolate and sugar strands & chocolate chip toppings. For £8.75, adults can select a hot drink of filter coffee or tea, plus a slice of triple chocolate cake, coffee and walnut cake or Persian lemon cake. And for £16, adults can enjoy Afternoon Tea – three tiers of delicious sweet and savoury treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After everyone has eaten, children will seek out the Easter Bunny, who will be hopping about the Dundee store, and get involved in spring inspired activities and games including the bunny hop relay. They’ll then enjoy a hands-on planting experience, learning how to grow their very own lettuce. During the event, children will also be given a mini Malteser chocolate bunny.

The Easter Bunny Afternoon Tea is a brand-new event at Dobbies this Easter

The Easter Bunny Breakfast is back by popular demand this year, taking place on Friday 18, Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 April. It is a great opportunity to gather the whole family for a fun-filled morning.

Families at the Dundee store can get stuck into an egg-cellent breakfast, with children and adults having the choice of a traditional cooked breakfast, a vegetarian breakfast or a breakfast roll. Children can also opt for a continental breakfast of croissant, jam, yoghurt and banana. Kids will have the choice of an apple juice, orange juice or water, and adults will be able to choose from a pot of tea or regular coffee.

After everyone has eaten, children will seek out the Easter Bunny, and take part in the same themed activities as for the Afternoon Tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced at £8.75 for adults and £11.99 for children.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is excited to welcome families along to the in-store activities this Easter. She said: “We’re looking forward to launching our new Afternoon Tea event in our Dundee store, bringing an alternative option to families, and a nice activity for grandparents to get involved in.

“Our Easter Bunny Breakfast is always popular with families across the country and is a great way to bring everyone together for a morning of seasonal fun, packed full of activities to keep the kids entertained.”

For more information about the Easter events and participating stores, visit www.dobbies.com/events.