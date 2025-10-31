First wave of artists revealed as Hannah Laing’s doof In The Park returns to Dundee

Credit: Hubbel Photo

Following the runaway success of her sold-out, 15,000-capacity debut edition this summer, DJ, producer and festival founder powerhouse Hannah Laing has unveiled the first wave of artists set to join her at doof In The Park 2026, returning to Camperdown Park, Dundee on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

A defining force in the hard dance revival, Hannah’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Fresh from closing her debut Ibiza residency at Hï Ibiza, she’s become the UK’s best-selling female DJ, performing alongside icons like Armin van Buuren and dominating global stages from Creamfields to Tomorrowland and Terminal V.

For Hannah, growing doof In The Park in Dundee is about more than just another show - it’s a chance to build something lasting in the city where it all began. Born and raised in Dundee, she’s determined to put her hometown on the map and create an event that locals can be proud of, while drawing fans from across the UK and beyond.

Teaming up once again with EE Live - the team behind Terminal V - Hannah returns home to curate and headline the next chapter of her own festival with a first wave stacked with world-class names. Leading the charge are Grammy-nominated trance legend Paul van Dyk and hard dance heavyweight Eddie Halliwell, joined by Belgium’s Novah, Dutch producer Maddix, genre-blending selector Odymel, and fast-rising talent The Rocket Man, who recently collaborated with Hannah on Rewind via her own doof label.

First Wave Lineup for 2026's edition

“Last year’s doof In The Park honestly blew me away,” says Hannah. “To bring something that big to my hometown and see so many people come together for it was emotional — pure joy from start to finish. Dundee’s never had anything like it, and I’m so proud we made it happen. I can’t wait to do it all again!”

With over 3 million monthly listeners, a UK Top 10 hit (Good Love, 137M+ streams), and a global tour schedule spanning Longitude, ASOT London, Tomorrowland, Verknipt, and Emerge, Hannah continues to define the harder, euphoric edge of electronic music. A self-made artist with zero industry connections, she built her career track by track, rave by rave, without ever compromising who she is or where she comes from.

Born from Hannah’s doof concept — a celebration of harder, euphoric sounds — doof In The Park fuses trance, techno, and hard house in a one-day outdoor spectacular. With thousands expected to travel from across the UK and beyond, the 2026 edition promises to be even bigger, louder, and more euphoric than ever, a true showcase of Scotland’s world-class dance scene and its unmatched energy.

10,000 earlybird tickets have already been sold without the line-up even being announced, final tickets are now on sale here.